Where Did Kyle Guy, Virginia Guard, Go to High School?

Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy has put together an impressive collegiate career to this point. But based on his success throughout high school, that can’t be considered all that surprising. Guy, who was born and raised in Indianapolis, Indiana, attended Lawrence Central High School in his hometown.

But unlike some college standouts, Guy found success with the varsity team as a freshman and proceeded to build on that and have an impressive four-year career with the school. Along the way, the Cavaliers talented junior guard achieved a number of different honors and improved his numbers in each season.

We’re going to take a look at Guy’s high school career, stats and accolades.

Kyle Guy’s High School Stats

As the Virginia basketball team site details, Guy’s play as a freshman was enough for him to make both the All-County and All-Conference teams during the 2012-13 season. That year he posted marks of 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Here’s a breakdown of Guy’s stats throughout his four years at Lawrence Central, which culminated with a career-year across the board as a senior.

Freshman (2012-13): 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists

Sophomore (2013-14): 14.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists

Junior (2014-15): 19.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists

Senior (2015-16): 23.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists

The numbers across the board were impressive for the 6-foot-2 guard, who chose Virginia over the likes of Butler, Indiana, Purdue, Xavier, Iowa and a number of others, as ESPN details. Throughout his high school career, Guy picked up a number of accolades, including one of the biggest in all of Indiana.

Kyle Guy’s High School Awards & Accolades

One of the many accomplishment’s in Guy’s career came when he was named Indiana’s Mr. Basketball following his senior year, as Kyle Neddenriep of the Indy Star previously revealed. Per Neddenriep, the current Virginia guard was selected on 123 of 361 ballots, ahead of two other finalists in Joey Brunk and C.J. Walker, who received 46 votes each. Brunk currently plays for Butler while Walker transferred to Ohio State from Florida State prior to this year.

Guy earned the honor of being named Mr. Indiana by also beating out TCU’s Desmond Bane, Northern Illinois’ Eugene German and Valparaiso’s Eron Gordon, brother of Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon.

Even prior to earning that accolade, Guy was named a McDonald’s All-American and proceeded to finish second in the Powerade Jamfest 3-point contest while making the finals of the dunk contest, per the team. He scored seven points with two assists in 12 minutes during the McDonald’s All-American game.

As far as other awards and honors throughout his high school career, Guy was named a Junior Indiana All-Star and was All-Conference and All-County each year. During his junior season, he was the county runner-up player of the year. Based on Guy’s superb play, it’s not hard to see why he had a laundry list of teams recruiting him.

