Kyle Guy’s High School: Where Did Virginia Player Go?

Kyle Guy attended Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. 247 Sports ranked Guy as a four-star recruit and the No. 37th ranked player in the country.

Rivals also ranked Guy as a four-star, but put him a little lower at No. 43. Guy committed to Virginia over a number of schools including Butler, Indiana, Iowa and Purdue. Guy received his first scholarship offer at 14 years old from the University of Indianapolis, per SB Nation.

Guy grew up a basketball junkie in Indianapolis. His father Joe played football, and Guy wanted to follow suit. But an eighth-grade back injury forced him out of the contact sport. He ran the mile in 5:10 and considered track. But at 14, he received his first collegiate basketball scholarship offer, to the University of Indianapolis. “My stepdad and my dad were like, ‘Holy s—, he’s real,’” Guy says, laughing.

Guy Has a Chip on His Shoulder From Being “Overlooked”

JR Shelt coached Guy for two years and saw something special from the future Virginia guard. Shelt described to Indy Star what Guy was like in high school.

“People laughed at me then, but I saw something in the seventh grade,” Shelt noted to Indy Star. “He had the energy and the drive to get better back then. Then when I was coaching him, he would come in and put up shots before practice and stay late to put up more shots. You can’t coach that kind of ethic.”

Guy admits to having a chip on his shoulder from feeling a bit overlooked coming out of high school.

“I think we all carry a chip on our shoulders from our younger years when we were overlooked,” Guy explained to Richmond.com. “For me, it’s been whenever I get to a new level I’m overlooked. When I got to high school, overlooked. Then I finished pretty highly touted. Then I got to college — overlooked, overlooked.”

Virginia’s belief in Guy has paid off as the guard has played a major role in the Cavaliers’ Final Four run. Guy averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season.

Virginia’s Recruiting Strategy Is Not to Overvalue Recruiting Rankings

It is not that Guy was not recruited by other schools, but he was not ranked as highly as other players who he has outperformed over his college career. Virginia assistant coach Jason Williford discussed the program’s outlook on recruiting.

“I think we have a decent eye for who fits what we’re about and how we want to play,” Williford told Richmond.com. “And rankings don’t really matter. Coach Bennett knows what he wants. We’re not enamored with five-star, four-star. We want guys who are about academics and guys who want to play how we play Virginia ball.”

Guy was named a McDonald’s All-American coming out of high school. He participated in both the three-point shootout and dunk contest.