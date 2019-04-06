Kyle Guy Tattoo: Virginia Guard Addresses Meaning of Design on Leg

Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy is coming off a superb performance during the team’s Elite Eight victory over the Purdue Boilermakers. Guy’s play all year has been a big part of Virginia’s Final Four run, as they sit just one victory away from battling for the program’s first national title.

Guy has been a topic of conversation during the Cavaliers’ run through the 2019 NCAA Tournament, especially during the Elite Eight, as he knocked down five 3-pointers. His 25 points and 10 rebounds helped fuel Virginia’s 80-75 overtime win against Purdue, but something else about Guy which has caught the public’s eye is his leg tattoo.

The sharpshooting guard has a tattoo that’s barely visible on the front of his right leg on his quadriceps. It’s tough to make out exactly what the design is, but the Virginia guard spoke about it previously.

Kyle Guy Explains Meaning of Leg Tattoo

As Jamie Oakes of 247Sports revealed, Guy wrote two letters to himself last year, one of which came just before the 2018 NCAA Tournament and another after the loss to UMBC. His comments on the leg tattoo which address the meaning behind it came during the first letter.

“You’ve been an underdog your entire life, or in other words, your whole life has been full of Goliaths. You were always smaller and skinnier than everyone you played against, never passing the “eye test.” But just like David, you have conquered all of your Goliaths, despite everyone telling you, much like they told him, you would fail. That’s why you have a tattoo of David standing over Goliath on your thigh; you carry that wherever you go and you never forget it.” Guy wrote.

The Virginia guard goes on to speak about how achieving both the team’s goals and his individual goals were “another Goliath” that could “be conquered.” Guy cites wanting to be First-Team All ACC, win the ACC regular season and conference title and be a First-Team All-American. He did each of those things with the exception of being a Third-Team All-American last year.

Kyle Guy Talks Other Tattoos

While the leg tattoo Guy had done is in honor of his “David vs. Goliath” mentality, he also has a tattoo on both of his traps which have special meaning also. During the same story from Oakes and 247Sports, the Cavaliers guard referenced his two other tattoos in the letter which came after the team lost to 16-seed UMBC last year.

“I have a tattoo on both of my traps that read “in such a way.” It derives from 1 Corinthians 9:24-25. It says “Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one receives the prize? Run in such a way as to take the prize. Everyone who competes in the games trains with strict discipline. They do it for a crown that is perishable, but we do it for a crown that is imperishable.” If you aren’t religious that is okay because your imperishable crown can be an array of things. Your significant other, a national championship, your family, being a good person. All things that no one can take from you. For me it means to live a life in such a way that it is infectious and fearless. Being able to lose in great spirits.” Guy revealed.

It’s interesting insight from Guy, and the meaning behind each of his tattoos is certainly special and unique to him.

