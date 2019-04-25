Kyler Murray Baseball: Stats, Position & MLB Draft

Kyler Murray is now an NFL quarterback but was almost a pro baseball outfielder. Murray was the No. 9 pick in the 2018 MLB draft by the Oakland A’s and was expected to play center field after he completed a season as the Oklahoma quarterback. Instead, Murray played himself into an NFL contract. Oklahoma baseball coach Skip Johnson compared Murray’s game to Andrew McCutchen.

“At the plate, you would think a guy with his athleticism would have more aptitude to play defense than offense, but he’s the opposite; he’s more of an offensive player than a defensive player,” Johnson told MLB.com. “He’s still in the process of maturing as an athlete. He’s dynamic, he’s physical. He reminds me of Andrew McCutchen.”

Just like on the football field, Murray parlayed one good college baseball season into being a high MLB draft pick.

Murray Had 1 Good Statistical Baseball Season in College

Murray did not play baseball at Texas A&M and got off to a slow start on the diamond in Oklahoma. Murray hit just .122 with six hits, six RBI and 16 runs during the 2017 season. Things went much better in 2018 when Murray had a .296 average with 56 hits, 46 runs, 10 home runs and 47 RBI for the Sooners. MLB teams were drawn to Murray’s well-rounded abilities.

“He can fly, he can throw, he can steal bases, he has plus bat speed and he makes good contact,” an anonymous MLB executive told MLB.com. “He’s not that raw at the plate. He’s got a line-drive stroke with some power. I think he’s got a chance to be a true five-tool guy; it’s just a matter of whether he’s going to play the game or not.”

The A’s took a risk on a player they believed was committed to playing baseball after the college football season ended. Things on the football field went better than either Murray or Oakland expected. A’s scout Chris Reilly spoke with SB Nation about Murray’s hitting ability.

“I think part of what made him such a high pick is the potential to do both,” Reilly noted to SB Nation. “Not a lot of guys every year in the draft can run like he can, as well as have so much power in his swing. So I think that’s what ultimately made the A’s decide that he is — what I’ve heard others describe as — a generational-type athlete who can impact the game in multiple ways offensively.“

Murray is saying all the right things about baseball now that he is committed to the NFL, but one does have to wonder if the quarterback would trade in his helmet for a glove if his football career does not go as planned. If Murray ever does return to baseball, the A’s would retain his rights.