Clippers’ Ivica Zubac ‘Took A Gamble’ On Himself Says NBA Insider

Los Angeles Clippers big man, Ivica Zubac didn’t have to pack his bag or change arenas when he was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Zubac, 22, didn’t see much playing time for the Lakers in his first two seasons and for large chunks of the 2018-19 campaign. But he was finally given a bigger role for the team in January and responded, averaging 11.2 points and 6.0 rebounds 18 minutes across 17 contests.

“Yeah, I liked him when he first came in the league,” ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“He was like a pleasant, young, guy, he had a lot of confidence even before he came into the league, and when he got on the team, he was, if I remember correctly, Zu was second-round pick and there was the thought of most Europeans, when they get second-round picked, they don’t come over, but he believed in himself. They only like it if they’re going to be a first-round pick, and he just believed in himself and what he could do and he just took a gamble.”

Zubac was the subject of many Anthony Davis trade talks during this season.

Lakers, Anthony Davis trade with New Orleans Pelicans would make sense if constructed like this: Package 1: Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, 1st round pick Package 2: Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, 1st round pick#Lakers pic.twitter.com/90iJHKcx9F — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) November 4, 2018

The Croatian 7-footer had his coming out party during the Christmas day game against the Golden State Warriors.

He scored 18 points and hauled in 11 rebounds in LA’s win.

LeBron James hurt his groin in that game and missed important games in January, which gave Zubac extended time.

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James injury is more complex than what has been initially reported, I’m told. Per Lakers source: “LeBron could ‘rush back' and return at the end of January. But he could very well be out until the end of February, or even longer.” pic.twitter.com/SAxB87J2J5 — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) January 11, 2019

After success in January, Zubac was traded to the Clippers at the NBA deadline.

“I had fun on the Lakers,” Zubac told Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. “I can’t say anything [bad]. The biggest difference is just winning. I’m winning way more now and that makes it so much fun. I would lie if I said I didn’t have fun on the Lakers.

Ivica Zubac (@ivicazubac) on the trade from the #Lakers to the #Clippers – “My first thought was I’m staying in L.A., staying in my house, staying in the same arena. After I thought about it a little bit, it’s a good situation for me. Really good.” pic.twitter.com/gXqcZA73tA — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 14, 2019

“Here, everyone’s playing hard. We’re winning, and that’s what matters the most in this league. It’s easy to cheer when you’re winning and you’re making the right plays. Even when you’re not scoring a lot or whatever, you’ve just got to play your role. Winning it makes it so much more fun.”

Per Bleacher Report’s Tim Rapp last month:

With the Clippers he’s started all 20 games he’d played in, averaging 9.0 points and 7.8 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game. In those games, the Clippers were 15-5. In that same time, the Lakers went 5-15.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Clippers consultant Jerry West—a legend as a player and long one of the game’s most savvy front-office minds—had a laugh at the Lakers’ expense after acquiring the young and intriguing Zubac:

“Shortly after the trade deadline, Clippers consultant Jerry West—who spent more than 40 years with the Lakers as a player, coach and executive—got together for dinner with old friends who also had former Laker ties, sources said. He couldn’t believe how Zubac fell into his lap. The Clippers, sources said, never even called the Lakers to inquire about Zubac. The Lakers made the offer and the Clippers gladly accepted. “Sources said those at the dinner table shared a hearty laugh at the Lakers’ expense.”

“I think he’s a really good defensive player, works hard,” Ramona Shelburne told the Scoop B Radio Podcast of Zubac.