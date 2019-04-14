Masters Purse 2019: How Much Prize Money Does the Winner Make?

The winner of the 2019 Masters will make $2.07 million, per the PGA Tour. This is up from the $1.98 million that Patrick Reed took home last year. The total prize purse is $11 million when all the payouts are accounted for and players who miss the cut will earn $10,000.

The iconic Masters green jacket is perhaps more important to the winning golfer. According to Golf.com, the first green jacket was awarded in 1949, fifteen years after the initial tournament. Sam Snead won the first green jacket and Augusta National ended up awarding one to all the past winners as well. The tradition started when members of the Augusta National club began wearing green jackets to identify themselves as Golf.com detailed.

In 1937 (the fourth year of the Masters—or as it was called until 1939, the “Augusta National Invitational”), members of the club wore green jackets to distinguish themselves from the crowd. Members reportedly thought it would help fans easily identify them as “reliable sources of information,” and to let waiters know who got the check at dinner, according to Augusta.com.

Here is a look at the 2019 Masters purse breakdown, per the PGA Tour.

