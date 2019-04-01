Mavericks Roster & Starting Lineup vs. 76ers; Luka Doncic Injury Status

The Dallas Mavericks are wrapping up the 2018-19 season and preparing for the offseason and free agency. But before that, they need to get through the final stretch while remaining as healthy as possible. In turn, this could mean playing it safe with NBA Rookie of the Year candidate Luka Doncic moving forward.

When the Mavericks welcome the Philadelphia 76ers to town on Monday, it’s looking more and more likely that Doncic will not suit up. According to the league’s official injury report, Doncic is listed as doubtful with a right thigh contusion, and he could join a few other teammates sidelined with various ailments.

We’re going to take a look at the Mavericks roster and starting lineup if the rookie sits this game out, along with who could benefit the most.

Mavericks Roster & Starting Lineup vs. 76ers

*Notates expected starter

C: Dwight Powell*, Maxi Kleber, Salah Mejri

PF: Dirk Nowitzki*, Dorian Finney-Smith

SF: Justin Jackson*, Kostas Antetokounmpo

SG: Courtney Lee*, Ryan Broekhoff

PG: Jalen Brunson*, Trey Burke, Devin Harris, Daryl Macon

UPDATE: Luka Doncic has been ruled out

This is the group that started in Sunday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder so it would make sense for the same core to be rolled out. While the Mavericks pulled off a 106-103 road upset against Russell Westbrook and company, members of the second unit played a big role in that.

Courtney Lee and Justin Jackson both started, but they logged just 17 and 13 minutes. Instead, it was Trey Burke, Maxi Kleber, Ryan Broekhoff, Devin Harris and Dorian Finney-Smith who produced off the bench. Burke led the way with 25 points and eight assists while shooting 10-of-18 from the field while Harris tacked on 15 points.

Jalen Brunson had a strong game with the first unit, scoring 18 points with four assists while Dwight Powell scored 11 points with nine rebounds. Veteran Dirk Nowitzki has seen decent playing time down the stretch of the year and last game was no different, as he logged 27 minutes. While Dirk’s shot wasn’t falling (2-of-10), he still managed nine points and pulled down a team-high 13 rebounds.

Mavericks Facing Shorthanded Sixers Team

If the team does choose to go with the same first five as they did against the Thunder during Monday’s game, expect Burke and Kleber to still receive decent run. The Sixers will be shorthanded in this game as well, as Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler have both been ruled out. In turn, Philly will likely lean on Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and JJ Redick to handle the heavy lifting offensively.

Simmons specifically could be a thorn in the side of the Mavericks, as he’s having an even better encore performance to his NBA Rookie of the Year campaign last season. Through 74 games played, the 22-year-old is averaging 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists while shooting 56.9 percent from the field.

READ NEXT: Ja Morant Over Zion Williamson NBA Draft Argument Goes Beyond Stats