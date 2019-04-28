Mike D’Antoni Contract & Salary: How Much Does Rockets Coach Make?

Mike D’Antoni has spent over 2 decades as a head coach trying to break through into the NBA Finals. He got close twice in 2005 and 2006 with Steve Nash and the Suns, bowing out to the Spurs and Mavericks, respectively.

Last year, he got closer than ever, as his Rockets held a 3-2 lead over the Golden State Warriors. With Chris Paul sidelined with a hamstring issue, Houston dropped consecutive matchups with the eventual NBA champs, including a 101-92 loss at home in the finale.

Despite the disappointment against a dynasty like the Warriors, Houston owner Tilman Fertitta rightly endorsed D’Antoni for 2 more seasons, picking up his option to coach until 2020. This continues a $15 million contract he originally signed in 2016 for 3 seasons.

This is an increase from his days leading the Los Angeles Lakers, when he took over for Mike Brown in the middle of the 2012-13 season for a 3-year, $12 million contract. After a 27-55 campaign in 2013-14, he was dumped. The Lakers have not made the playoffs since his first season on the job in L.A.

A few fellow Western Conference coaches make at least double what D’Antoni makes, and both are eliminated from the playoffs at this time. Clippers head man Doc Rivers makes an annual salary of $10 million, while Gregg Popovich earns $11 million a year with the Spurs.

Conference semifinal opponent Golden State paid Steve Kerr an average of $5 million a season last year before renegotiating for a $10 million a year deal for 2018-19.

Mike D’Antoni Coaching Career & Resume

Within a season after taking over in 2003-04, D’Antoni led the Suns to the Conference Finals. He made the postseason every year until leaving for the Knicks in 2008. He led New York to its first NBA Playoff berth since 2004.

In between his time in the NBA, he has acted as an assistant for two Gold Medal Team USA squads in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. Overall, he has a 628-499 record as a head coach over 15 seasons in the NBA.

His goal towards that 1st NBA Finals continues this afternoon in the Bay Area (3:30 p.m. EST, ABC). His Rockets won the season series over the Warriors this season 3-1.