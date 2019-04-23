Miles Boykin NFL Draft: Latest Mocks & Projections

Heading into the NFL Combine with his draft stock sitting somewhere in the third or fourth round, Miles Boykin needed to put on a show in Indianapolis to help bump him up the boards. Boykin definitely put on a show as he ran a blistering 4.42 40-yard dash (he’s 6’4″ 220) and showed off some impressive leaping ability in the vertical (43.5) as well as broad jump (11-foot-8).

Boykin had a relatively quiet career at Notre Dame prior to his junior season. 872 of his 1206 career receiving yards came in his last year for the Irish along with 8 of his 11 touchdowns. Despite lacking the overall production that most NFL draft picks have, Boykin showed off his elite physical tools repeatedly against inferior college defenders. Able to beat slower defenders with his straight-line speed or elevate and go over the top of defenders, Boykin has the physical skills to beat defenders in a variety of ways.

Those physical tools make him a tantalizing NFL prospect despite his deficiencies. Especially after teams got a first-hand look at how big and fast Boykin is, he should find himself jumping up draft boards across the league.

Miles Boykin Recent NFL Mock Drafts

Currently, most NFL Mock Drafts have bumped Boykin up to a second or third round prospect after his strong showing at the combine. ESPN’s Mel Kiper has Boykin going as high as the second round and with the 52nd overall pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The lowest Boykin is falling is 86th overall to the Bears in Pro Football Focus’ latest mock draft. With his lowest grade falling in the third round, Boykin’s floor has risen by a full round since the combine. A player with Boykin’s raw physical attributes is extremely rare and despite his raw skill set and lack of consistent production, teams should be more than willing to spend an early round flier on a prospect with incredible upside.

Miles Boykin NFL Draft Projections

For all the good that comes with Boykin, he still has a long ways to go in order to be an impact player at the next level, which keeps him out of the first round. Boykin isn’t the best route-runner and visibly struggled in press coverage situations. He should see a hefty dose of press coverage at the line in the league and will need to find a way to beat stronger and more aggressive defensive backs consistently in the NFL.

Boykin has the size at 6’4″ 220 to bully smaller defensive backs but needs to learn how to use his size and strength advantage on the field. There isn’t any reason to think that he won’t figure this out one day but it will likely take Boykin a year or two to make a big impact in the NFL.

Projected to go in the second or third round, there are a number of teams looking for help at the wide receiver position that could use a player like Boykin. Buffalo, picking at 40 and 74 could possibly be a decent long-term fit. While the Bills have struggled to develop receivers in years past, Boykin wouldn’t be thrust into a “win now” situation and would likely see plenty of action in games alongside a young and rebuilding franchise. Josh Allen is the type of quarterback who should benefit from having a massive and supremely athletic outside receiver/safety net, so the pairing could actually be mutually beneficial. Although Buffalo would likely not want to pull the trigger at 40, they should be more than willing to pick up Boykin at 74 if he’s still around.