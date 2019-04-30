15 Best Moisture Wicking Shirts for Golf: Compare, Buy & Save

Staying cool, dry, and comfortable on the golf course are three important factors when it comes to shooting a consistent round. Moisture wicking shirts and clothing are great ways to keep the heat to a minimum so you can concentrate on your game and not a soaking wet shirt.
So we’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular and effective moisture wicking golf polos, which are designed to absorb the sweat from your body and then dry very quickly. You’ll see some of the top brands like Callaway, Adidas, Nike, Under Armour, and more on the list, but also lesser-known and more affordable options.
1. Under Armour Men’s Performance PoloPrice: $54.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 4-way stretch construction allows for maximum flexibility
- Anti-odor technology helps prevent odor-causing bacteria
- UPF 30+ protects your skin from the sun's harmful rays
- On the pricey side
- Sizes might not be available in every color scheme
- These shirts are designed to fit a bit looser, just in case you prefer a tighter, athletic cut
When it comes to the best moisture wicking shirts, you have to put Under Armour near the top of the list. Not just for golf, but for all sports. And their UA Performance Polo supplies just that — performance.
Made of 95 percent polyester and 5 percent elastane, the shirt has 4-way stretch construction so you’ll have maximum flexibility. The fabric is also anti-pill and features UPF 30+ to protect your body from the sun’s harmful rays.
The moisture wicking and anti-odor technologies are designed to keep you cool and dry, while keeping odor-forming bacterias at bay.
Available in over 24 bright, stylish colors, the UA Performance Polo will have you looking the part on the course or wherever you decide to show it off.
Find more Under Armour Men's Performance Polo information and reviews here.
-
2. Jolt Gear Golf Shirts for MenPrice: $34.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The 4-way stretch construction is designed to give you full range of motion on all shots
- Anti-odor technology helps bacteria from forming and keeps body odors at bay
- The shirt absorbs sweat and other moisture and dries quickly to keep you comfortable
- Some users felt the shirt ran a bit small in size
- It doesn't contain UV properties
- Some users thought the shirt was a bit thin
Jolt Gear Golf Shirts are not only stylish — there are 16 vibrant colors available — but they are quite functional and designed to provide comfort all day long on the course.
Made of 88 percent polyester and 12 percent elastane, it features 4-way stretch construction that has an athletic fit and allows maximum flexibility to give you full range of motion whether you’re ripping loose with your driver or lining up for birdie putt.
Other top features include the anti-odor technology, which helps prevent bacteria from forming, and the moisture wicking technology, which absorbs sweat and dries quickly to keep you cool and comfortable.
Each shirt has a 3-button collar and an embroidered company logo on the left chest.
Find more Jolt Gear Golf Shirts for Men information and reviews here.
-
3. Nike Men’s Dry Victory PoloPrice: $36.07Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed to provide full range of motion on all shots
- Features Nike's Dri-Fit Technology, which wicks moisture away from the body and dries quickly
- Double-knit fabric construction provides comfort in a lightweight design
- Some users were not happy with the button design
- It doesn't have UV protection
- Some users felt the shirt didn't run true to size
Highlighted by Nike’s patented Dri-Fit Technology, the Men’s Dry Victory Polo is designed to keep you cool and comfortable as the moisture-wicking properties pull sweat away then dries super quickly.
Made of 100 percent polyester with double-knit fabric, the Dry Victory is soft, comfortable, and flexibility, all the components needed for a consistent round. The ribbed collar will help prevent curling and the 3-button placket allows to you adjust to get the perfect fit.
Whether you’re looking for a gift for a golfer or a little something for yourself, the Nike Dry Victory Polo is designed for performance and, of course, style as it’s available in dozens of colors.
Find more Nike Men's Dry Victory Polo information and reviews here.
-
4. PGA Tour Men’s Short Sleeve Airflux Solid Polo ShirtPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Airflux ventilation technology provides maximum breathability
- The shirt has SunFlux UPF 50 protection
- DriFlux moisture wicking technology keeps you dry and cool
- Some users felt it snagged and/or pilled too easily
- Some users felt the sleeves ran a little long
- Some users felt the lighter colors were slightly see-through
If anyone knows about golf gear, it’s the PGA Tour. And their Airflux Polo Shirt provides plenty of functionality at good value.
The 3 technologies featured in the shirt are AirFlux, DriFlux, and SunFlux. The AirFlux is a ventilated fabric that allows for maximum breathability, the DriFlux wicks away moisture and dries quickly to keep you cool, and the SunFlux UPF 50 sun protection. All of these combined will keep you extremely comfortable, just what you need so you can concentrate on hitting golf balls rather than an unpleasant shirt.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the Airflux Polo has a 3-button closure and a ribbed collar, making it perfect for any occasion. It’s also machine washable, but I’d recommend line drying it.
Find more PGA Tour Men's Short Sleeve Airflux Solid Polo Shirt information and reviews here.
-
5. Adidas Golf ClimaLite 3-Stripes Cuff PoloPrice: $27.35Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- ClimaLite technology is designed to pull sweat away and dry quickly
- The split side vents promote breathability
- Stretch fabric promotes full range of motion
- It doesn't have sun protection qualities
- Some users felt the sleeves ran too long
- Some users felt it wrinkled too easily
Adidas and golf go hand-in-hand when it comes to gear and their ClimaLite 3-Stripe Cuff Polo is one of the best moisture wicking shirts on the market.
Their Climalite technology is designed to wick sweat away from the body so it can dry at a faster rate to keep you cool and comfortable. The side vents promote extra breathability, while the stretch fabric allows you to get full range of motion on all shots.
Made of recycled 100 percent polyester pique, the 3-Stripe Cuff Polo has a 3-button ribbed collar and a heat-sealed Adidas logo.
Find more Adidas Golf ClimaLite 3-Stripes Cuff Polo information and reviews here.
-
6. Izod Performance Golf Grid PoloPrice: $23.62Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Swing Flex technology allows for maximum flexibility
- Moisture wicking properties absorbs sweat and dries very quickly
- The 3-button closure allows to get the custom, comfortable fit you need
- Some users felt the shirt pilled too easily
- Some users felt the lighter colors were see-through
- While it does have UV sun protection, it is a low level at 15
The Izod Performance Golf Grid Polo is made to last, featuring a 100 percent polyester construction with stretch fabric so you can get the most out of every shot.
Featuring UV 15 sun protection, the moisture wicking properties will absorb sweat and water and dry quickly to keep you cool and comfortable on those hot summer days. It has a 3-button closure and is machine washable. Although I don’t recommend putting it in the dryer.
The sleek design has the Izod logo on the front chest and the back of the neck and the Grid Polo is available in over 20 vibrant colors.
Find more Izod Performance Golf Grid Polo information and reviews here.
-
7. Callaway Opti-Vent Striped PoloPrice: $45.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Opti-Dri wicks moisture away from the body and dries quickly
- Opti-Stretch uses spandex to give you maximum range of motion
- Opti-Vent allows for the shirt to have maximum breathability
- On the pricey side
- Some users felt the shirt runs big in size
- Quantities might be limited
What kind of list about golf gear would be complete without something from Callaway? Like their equipment, their apparel also features top-quality technology and the Opti-Vent Striped Polo is no exception.
The Opti-Vent fabric promotes maximum breathability, while the Opti-Dri absorbs sweat and moisture away from the body for quick drying to keep you cool and comfortable. As for playability, the Opti-Stretch fabric has interwoven layers of spandex so you’ll get full range of motion on all shots.
Made of 95 percent Polyester and 5 percent Spandex, the shirt has a stylish striped design and is available in over a dozen color schemes.
Find more Callaway Opti-Vent Striped Polo information and reviews here.
-
8. Puma Golf PWR Cool Refraction PoloPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- dryCELL technology pulls sweat away from the body to keep you cool and comfortable
- Pwrcool Ultralite Technology fabric helps regulate your body temperature
- A wider fit in the shoulders and chest helps promote for flexibility
- On the pricey side
- The white base of the shirt might show dirt more than darker colors
- Quantities might be limited in some sizes and colors
This stylish PWR Cool Refraction Polo from Puma is one of the better moisture wicking shirts, but offers so much more.
DryCell is Puma’s moisture wicking technology and it effectively pulls sweat away from the body, then the fabric dries quickly to keep you cool and comfortable. And the Pwrcool Ultralite Technology helps regulate your body’s temperature so you’re at your best on those scorching hot days. There is also UV 40+ protection to help avoid the sun’s harmful rays.
This shirt, which is available in color schemes, is made of 100 percent polyester and has a performance fit. A bit wider in the chest, shoulders, and sleeves it’s designed to give you maximum flexibility on all shots.
Find more Puma Golf PWR Cool Refraction Polo information and reviews here.
-
9. Amazon Essentials Quick-Dry Golf Polo ShirtPrice: $12.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight with quick-drying polyester fabric
- The cuffs are unbanded so you'll get full range of motion on each shot
- Depending on what color you choose, there is UPF sun protection between 20 and 40
- Some users felt the shirt ran bigger in size
- Some users felt the shirt was too thin
- Some users felt the shirt wrinkled too easily
The Amazon Essentials Quick-Drying Golf Polo is one of the better bargains on this list of moisture wicking shirts. And will all the money you’ll save on the shirt, you’ll have more dough for other gear, like golf swing trainers or a new set of golf clubs.
The fabric will absorb sweat and dry quickly so you’ll be comfortable, while the unbanded cuffs will allow full range of motion on every shot. Depending on what color you choose, there is UV sun protection ranging from 20 to 40.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the polo is machine washable and has a “regular” fit.
Find more Amazon Essentials Quick-Dry Golf Polo Shirt information and reviews here.
-
10. Joe’s USA Moisture Wicking Side Blocked Micropique PoloPrice: $27.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Snag-resistant and moisture wicking materials
- Ideal for the larger golfers as sizes go up to 6XL
- Stylish contrast panels on the sides, sleeves, and back collar
- Some users felt the shirts didn't run true to size
- Some of the Big & Tall users said the shirts weren't good for golf
- Some users felt the sleeves and shoulder area was restricting
If you are a larger fella but still like to hit the course in style, check out the Moisture Wicking Micropique Polo from Joe’s USA, which have Big & Tall sizes and regular sizes up to 6XL.
The two-toned shirt is available in a variety of stylish color schemes and is made of 100 percent polyester tricot. Features of the fabric is its snag-resistance and quick-dry ability.
Complete with side vents for added breathability and flexibility and the 3-button placket, this polo from Joe’s USA is certainly one of the best moisture wicking shirts for the big guys out there.
Find more Joe's USA Moisture Wicking Micropique Polo information and reviews here.
-
11. Greg Norman Protek Micro Pique PoloPrice: $31.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features UPF 50+ sun protection
- Microfiber yarn construction with fine pique texture for added comfort
- Moisture wicking fabric pulls sweat away and dries fast to keep you cool
- Some users felt the size ran small
- Some users said they felt the fabric was rough
- Some users said the fabric pilled and/or snagged too easily
Greg Norman knows a thing or two about golf. And judging by his business ventures, he knows a few things about golf apparel and wine. And his ProTek Micro Pique Polo delivers in all aspects — style, comfort, and functionality.
The microfiber yarn construction with pique texture provides plenty of comfort, while the moisture wicking fabric absorbs body sweat and dries quickly to keep you cool. With UPF 50+ sun protection and an aerated knit collar, you’ll be comfortable and protected on the course all summer long.
Available in dozens of colors, each shirt has the iconic “Shark” logo on the back of the neck. They are also machine washable.
Find more Greg Norman Protek Micro Pique Polo information and reviews here.
-
12. Eagegof Tech Performance Golf Polo Dri-Fit ShirtPrice: $27.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cool Pass technology keeps you cool and dry all day
- 4-way stretch fabric provides maximum comfort and flexibility
- Anti-fungal materials helps prevent bacteria from growing
- Some users thought the polos were thin and see-through
- Some thought sizes ran small
- Some users experienced durability issues with the stitching
Sleek colors and practical features are what highlight the EAGEOF Tech Performance Polo as one of the best moisture wicking shirts for golfers and all athletes.
It’s got everything you need for a successful day of swinging the golf clubs, including CoolPass Technology which is quick drying, very breathable, and UV 35+ sun protected. The 4-way stretch material allows for full range of motion and there are anti-fungal properties, which helps eliminate odor-causing bacteria.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the Tech Performance Polo is available in nearly 20 vibrant colors and is anti-wrinkle, shrink-free, anti-pilling, and has a tagless collar.
Find more Eagegof Tech Performance Golf Polo Dri-Fit Shirt information and reviews here.
-
13. Oakley Aero Ellipse PoloPrice: $36.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The perforated Dri Tech fabric improves ventilation and breathability
- Ohydrolix technology fabric provides effective moisture wicking
- The Oakley "O" logo is at the center at the bottom of the placket
- Might not be a game-changer, but the Oakley "O" logo isn't embroidered
- There is no UV protection
- Quantities may be limited in some colors
Oakley isn’t exactly a golf titan, but there Aero Ellipse Polo packs some useful features into a stylish moisture wicking shirt.
Made of polyester blend, which includes 76 percent Cationic-dyeable (CD) poly, it features perforated Dri-Tech fabric for maximum breathability, while the Ohydrolix technology absorbs sweat and other moisture and quickly dries to keep you cool and comfortable.
With a rib knit collar and a 2-button snap placket, the Oakley name runs across the back of the neck and the “O” logo is just beneath the placket.
Find more Oakley Aero Ellipse Polo information and reviews here.
-
14. Hanes Sport Cool DRI Performance PoloPrice: $14.37Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cool DRI technology wicks away moisture quickly
- Flexible fabric won't restrict your golf swing
- 50+ UPF rating for UV protection
- Some users felt the sleeves were a little long
- Some said the lighter colors were see-through
- Some felt the overall size ran big
Boasting excellent value, the Hanes Sport Cool DRI Performance Polo is designed to keep you cool and dry thanks to its moisture wicking technology.
It will absorb sweat and other moisture and dry quickly to keep you comfortable. And the 50+ UPF rating for UV protection will protect you from the sun’s harmful rays.
Other features are the 3-button placket, tagless collar, and it’s machine washable. The polo is available in 6 colors.
Find more Hanes Sport Cool DRI Performance Polo information and reviews here.
-
15. Under Armour Tech PoloPrice: $39.94Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Anti-odor technology helps prevent bacteria growth
- Polyester material dries quickly thanks to moisture wicking technology
- Lightweight fabric is breathable and flexible
- This is a loose cut, so if you prefer a slimmer fit you might want to look elsewhere
- Some users said began to pill ealier than expected
- Depending on the color, size, and availability, it could be on the pricey side
Last but certainly not least is another entry from Under Armour, the Tech Polo, one of their most popular moisture wicking shirts on the market.
Don’t worry if you sweat or get caught in a little rain, the shirt designed to dry quickly so you can stay and comfortable all round long. Made of 100 percent polyester that features anti-odor technology, the Tech Polo is soft, breathable, and flexible so you’ll have a full range of motion on all shots.
The shirt is available in dozens of colors and has a loose, fuller cut. Would make a great golf gift for Father’s Day, which is just around the corner.
Find more Under Armour Tech Polo information and reviews here.
