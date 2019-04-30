15 Best Moisture Wicking Shirts for Golf: Compare, Buy & Save

When it comes to the best moisture wicking shirts, you have to put Under Armour near the top of the list. Not just for golf, but for all sports. And their UA Performance Polo supplies just that — performance.

Made of 95 percent polyester and 5 percent elastane, the shirt has 4-way stretch construction so you’ll have maximum flexibility. The fabric is also anti-pill and features UPF 30+ to protect your body from the sun’s harmful rays.

The moisture wicking and anti-odor technologies are designed to keep you cool and dry, while keeping odor-forming bacterias at bay.

Available in over 24 bright, stylish colors, the UA Performance Polo will have you looking the part on the course or wherever you decide to show it off.

