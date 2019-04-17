Nate McMillan Contract: How Much Does Pacers Coach Make?

Nate McMillan has kicked around the NBA for over 3 decades. As a guard for the Seattle Supersonics from 1986-1998, he scored nearly 5,000 points and dished out 4,983 assists.

After 2 years as an assistant, he took over as head coach when Paul Westphal was fired in 2000. After 2 made playoffs, he earned a long stint leading the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite 3 playoff berths in 8 seasons, he was fired in 2012.

His path to the head of the Indiana Pacers was similar to his experience with Seattle. After assisting Frank Vogel to make the team the biggest challenger to LeBron James and the Miami Heat, he took over the head job in 2016 with a 3-year contract.

The Pacers have announced a multi-year contract extension for Nate McMillan. Well deserved after a surprising playoff run. pic.twitter.com/qoG9aYo8mv — Sean Highkin (@highkin) September 4, 2018

Further success earned him an extension in 2018, but what exactly is he making? Hoops Hype doesn’t list an actual salary, simply stating the length of his contract.

This is the case with various reports, but his job security seems to be safe due to his winning ways. He pushed the Pacers to the No. 5 seed and a 48-34 record despite missing losing burgeoning star guard Victor Oladipo to a season-ending knee injury back in January.

One thing that could secure an even longer future in Indianapolis? Getting past the 1st round for once. He was unable to get past LeBron James and the Cavaliers the last 2 seasons, but the young Pacers pushed him to 7 games last postseason.

Currently, Indiana trails 1-0 in the 1st round against the Celtics and are battling back and forth for the lead in the 1st half of Game Two. Overcoming Boston, who reached the conference finals last year, would be worthy of a pay bump for McMillan.