NBA Finals Schedule 2019: Dates, Times & Championship Predictions

The 2019 NBA Playoffs have featured a few wild finishes, some near-surprises and a number of great games thus far. Every team still in the mix has its sights set on the big prize and a trip to the 2019 NBA Finals. While there’s still work to be done in order to finalize the schedule for the best-of-seven series that decides the NBA champion, it’s time to start talking about it.

Heading into this year’s playoffs, the Golden State Warriors remained the team to beat, as they’ve won back-to-back titles and three of the last four. There’s plenty of competition on both sides of the bracket and teams capable of knocking off the Warriors, but it’ll be a tall task regardless.

We’re going to take a look at the NBA Finals schedule with dates and times as they’re revealed, while also evaluating the second-round matchups and Eastern/Western Conference Finals. From there, we’ll breakdown a prediction on who will win the NBA Finals.

NBA Playoff Second Round & Conference Finals Schedule

Round 2 Matchups

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 4 Boston Celtics (East)

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (East)

No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 4 Houston Rockets (West)

No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers (West)

As seen above, it was the top-four seeds from both the Eastern and Western Conferences that advanced out of the opening round. From here, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a few upsets, but each lower seed will have their work cut out for them to advance to the semifinals of the NBA playoffs.

The full second-round schedule can be found here, and how it plays out will impact the schedule (dates and times) for the next round potentially.

NBA Playoffs Conference Finals Schedule

The tentative start dates for both the Eastern and Western Conference Finals are listed below next to each matchup and are courtesy of Sports Media Watch. Each series could potentially be moved up one or two days, depending on how the previous matchups go. We’ll update the teams who advance as well as the start dates for the semifinals once they’re revealed.

Western Conference: TBD vs. TBD (Tuesday, May 14 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Eastern Conference: TBD vs. TBD

The West schedule could change, but the tentative times and dates are out. The Eastern Conference Finals schedule on TNT has not been released, per Sports Media Watch, but we will update once it is. It’s expected that the East would begin their semifinal matchup either the day before (Monday, May 13) or the day after (Wednesday, May 15).

2019 NBA Finals Schedule, Dates & Predictions

While we have the start date for the 2019 NBA Finals, the exact dates for Games 2-6 will be finalized as the semifinal matchups get closer to wrapping up. Sports Media Group revealed the latest information on the schedule which is listed below.

Thursday, May 30

NBA Finals Game 1 at 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

Sunday, June 16

*NBA Finals Game 7 time TBD (ABC)

*If necessary

We can formulate a pretty good guess as to when the games will be played based on previous seasons. During the 2018 NBA Finals which featured the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Warriors, there were two days off prior to Games 2 and 3. Then prior to Game 4, it was one day off before it was slated to go back to two days for Games 5-7, per NBA.com.

If that same schedule stands true, it would mean Game 2 would be on Sunday, June 2 followed by Game 3 on Wednesday, June 5 and Game 4 on Friday, June 7. There’s a chance the league could push that Friday game back one more day to make it a Saturday matchup. But sticking to the trend above, Game 5 would be scheduled for Tuesday, June 10, Game 6 on Thursday, June 13 and finally Game 7 on the aforementioned Sunday, June 16.

NBA Finals Prediction 2019

Quite a bit can change before the NBA Finals are set, but if the Houston Rockets managed to knock off the Warriors in round two, it’ll be tough to pick against them to win it all. But if the Warriors advance to the Western Conference Finals, I think they’ll be able to defeat either the Denver Nuggets or Portland Trail Blazers.

Out of the Eastern Conference, I love the way the Boston Celtics are playing currently, but I previously picked the Milwaukee Bucks, so I’ll stick with that. If the Celtics are able to defeat the Bucks in the seven-game series, I think they’ll advance to the NBA Finals and meet either the Rockets or Warriors.

NBA Finals prediction: Houston Rockets defeat Milwaukee Bucks in six games

