2019 NFL Draft Odds: Kyler Murray Headlines Betting Props

The most important and easily the most-hyped annual offseason event in the NFL is this weekend (Thursday-Saturday) as the NFL Draft is staged from Nashville for the first time. It’s quite amazing how the draft has grown into such a big-time betting event as well. Just shows that Americans love their football year-round – as long as it involves the NFL and not, say, the AAF.

Just like any draft, all the talk is surrounding the quarterbacks, and there’s not expected to be any drama on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals pick No. 1 overall. Even though they traded up to select UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen at No. 10 overall in 2018, the Cardinals are poised to make modern history by taking a QB in the first round for a second straight draft. That’s going to be 2018 Heisman winner Kyler Murray of Oklahoma.

On the prop asking who is drafted first overall at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com Murray is a -350 favorite and that he’s the first quarterback chosen in Round 1 is -1500. This time a year ago, Murray wasn’t even considered much of an NFL draft prospect, and in fact he was a first-round pick last summer in the MLB amateur draft and that’s where it appeared his future lied.

The favorite to be the second quarterback picked on the 2019 NFL Draft betting props is Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins at -115 with Missouri’s Drew Lock at +160 – they are considered the only other two quarterback locks for the first round. Barring a trade, it doesn’t appear the next quarterback after Murray will go before No. 6 to the New York Giants. Both Haskins and Lock are given over/under draft positions of 10.5 – the Denver Broncos pick 10th and might take a QB despite trading for Joe Flacco this offseason.

The San Francisco 49ers pick No. 2 overall and they don’t need a quarterback. Expect them to go defense. The favorite to go No. 2 overall – regardless of team if there’s a trade – is Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa at -300. Nearly every scout of note ranks Bosa as the top player in this class. Some consider him a better pro prospect than older brother Joey, who went No. 3 overall in the 2016 draft to the Chargers and won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

It’s not considered a good class for running backs or receivers. Alabama’s Josh Jacobs is the -750 favorite at online betting sites to be the first running back off the board but that might not be until Round 2 on Friday. Mississippi’s D.K. Metcalf, who became an urban legend with his physique and workout at the NFL Combine, is -155 to be the first receiver off the board.

