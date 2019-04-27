NFL Draft Schedule 2019: When Does the 4th Round Start?

With two days of the 2019 NFL Draft now in the books, there’s one final stretch remaining but plenty of big names left on the board. Although the final day won’t feature the drama of the first round, this year’s draft features a number of intriguing players who’ll likely come off the board early in round four.

And for all the NFL fans who are ready for the fourth round to get underway, the good news is that we won’t have to wait until the sun goes down. The final stretch of selections (four rounds) will start first thing in the afternoon and again be featured on multiple television channels, just as it was Thursday and Friday.

What Time & TV Channel is 4th Round of NFL Draft On?

Through the two opening days of action, we saw start times of 8 and 7 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, but that moves up Saturday, with the NFL offering afternoon draft coverage. As the league revealed previously, the fourth round will begin at 12 p.m. ET and all four final rounds will be done throughout the day in Nashville, Tennessee.

As far as television coverage goes, the draft was on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes on Thursday, with the same layout on day two. The only change for rounds two and three came when the NBA playoff matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors began on Friday, and the action shifted to ESPN2.

On Saturday, you’ll be able to find coverage on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes once again.

Best Remaining Players in 2019 NFL Draft

Depending on the position your favorite team still needs to address in the draft, there’s likely a few very talented players and plenty of sleepers still on the board. ESPN’s NFL Draft Best Available board currently lists NC State quarterback Ryan Finley as the top player remaining, with Florida safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson behind him at No. 2.

To round out the top-five on ESPN’s list you’ll find Notre Dame cornerback Julian Love, Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham and Georgia wide receiver Riley Ridley. Just behind Ridley is Iowa State wideout Hakeem Butler, who some believed would be a round two or three selection, along with Texas A&M running back Trayveon Williams.

The fourth round begins with the Arizona Cardinals making pick No. 103, followed by the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We’ll continue to offer coverage throughout the final day, and it should run through the early evening or very late afternoon.

