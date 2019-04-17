NFL Schedule Leaks 2019: Rumors & Updates

The NFL schedule will officially be released tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern on NFL Network. NFL schedule leaks have already begun to infiltrate the internet, but it is important to approach the information with skepticism until the official release.

Green Bay and Chicago will kick off the season on Thursday, September 5th, per NFL. The league also announced the five international games for this season. Here is a look at the latest schedule leaks and updates for the 2019 NFL season.

The Raiders-Bears Headline the 5 International NFL Games Including 4 Contests in London

There will be five NFL international games with four matchups in London and one in Mexico City. You may remember last season’s Rams-Chiefs game had to be moved from Mexico City because of the field condition. Here is a breakdown of the five international games the NFL has already announced.

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) Sun., Oct. 6 Chicago Bears vs. Oakland Raiders (Wk. 5) 1 p.m. Sun., Oct. 13 Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Bucs 9:30 a.m. Sun., Nov. 3 Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jags 9:30 a.m. Sun., Oct. 27 Cincinnati Bengals vs. L.A. Rams 1 p.m. Mon., Nov. 18 Kansas City Chiefs vs. L.A. Chargers TBD

The Patriots vs. Steelers Will Be the Week 1 Sunday Night Football Game

The #Patriots will open the 2019 season on Sunday Night Football against the #Steelers, per source. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) April 17, 2019

CLNS Media’s Evan Lazar reported that the Patriots-Steelers will be the first Sunday Night Football game of the season. The game will take place on September 8th at Foxborough.

Saints & Falcons Square Off on Thanksgiving in Atlanta for the Second Straight Season

According to NOLA.com, the Saints will travel to Atlanta on Thanksgiving for a primetime rivalry showdown. The game would be at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC. The two teams played last season as the Saints came away with a blowout win in New Orleans.

Rumored Week 1 NFL Schedule

Here is a look at the rumored NFL schedule for Week 1.

Packers vs. Bears (Thursday Night Football) Steelers vs. Patriots (Sunday Night Football) Bills vs. Jets Redskins vs. Eagles Giants vs. Cowboys Ravens vs. Dolphins Texans vs. Saints (Monday Night Football) 49ers vs. Bucs

The Patriots Have 5 Primetime Games

New England has five primetime games:

– Sept 8 vs Pitt

-Oct 10 vs Giants (Thursday)

-Oct 21 at Jets (MNF)

-Nov. 3 at Baltimore

-Dec. 1 at Houston — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) April 17, 2019

The Patriots will play five primetime games, per The Athletic’s Nick Underhill. Here is a rundown of the Patriots primetime games: vs. Steelers (September 8), vs. Giants (October 10), at Jets (October 21), at Ravens (November 3) and at Texans (December 1).

The Bears are Rumored to Play the Lions on Thanksgiving

Even before the NFL schedule reveal, we know the Lions and Cowboys will play on Thanksgiving. Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs reported the Lions will play the Bears on Thanksgiving Day.

“Word is #Bears will play at #Lions on Thanksgiving again this year. Nov. 28 at Ford Field,” Biggs tweeted.

Odell Beckham Jr. Hinted the Browns Will Play the Jets in Week 1

Many are speculating the Browns will open up the season against the Jets on Monday Night Football. Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted out this info on the schedule.

“Just seen the schedule, it’s funny how God and the universe works…. week 1 surprise 😈😈😈,” Beckham tweeted.

Rumor: Packers to Host the Broncos in Week 3

The latest rumors have the Packers hosting the Broncos in Week 3 in a cross-conference showdown.