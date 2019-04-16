NFL Schedule Release 2019: Date, Time & Updated Leaks

As we’ve become accustomed to in previous years, the days/hours leading up to the release of the NFL schedule will draw a ton of attention and even quite a few leaks as well. Although the NFL surely does its best to keep bits and pieces of the schedule from trickling out, that’s almost never the case.

The league is set to run a full two-hour release show to reveal the games and breakdown the best matchups along the way. We’ll start there, by laying out how to watch the release, when the schedule is coming out and then updating the latest leaks which come to light.

When NFL Schedule Will Be Released: Date, Time & TV Coverage

Fans will know the full lineup of games for their teams on Wednesday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET. According to NFL.com’s Kevin Patra, the league will make the full reveal on NFL Network at that time. The 17-week regular season will begin on September 5 and features a rivalry matchup to start off the action.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed, there will also be a two-hour SportsCenter special which is aired on ESPN2 in order to cover the release.

ESPN2 will air a two-hour, prime-time, SportsCenter NFL Schedule Release special Wednesday at 8 pm EDT. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 16, 2019

The NFL releases the actual schedule, so the TV coverage on ESPN will essentially cover the entirety of it and breakdown the games and matchups.

NFL Schedule Leaks 2019: What We Know

While the leaks typically come throughout the day of the actual release, there have been a few things that are out. The league revealed that the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will kick off the 2019 NFL season. This news came to light by NFL.com’s Grant Gordon, who points out that the opener will be in Chicago on September 5 at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Beyond that, Gordon points out that the New England Patriots are slated to host the Sunday Night Football game in Week 1, but their opponent has yet to be revealed.

Week 1: Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears (Thursday Night Football)

Week 1: TBD vs. New England Patriots (Sunday Night Football) – updated below

The Patriots have a number of interesting potential opponents for that primetime slot, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers or Dallas Cowboys. If we’re taking a guess, the potential Chiefs or Browns matchups against the Patriots on primetime may be too much to pass up for the league.

It’s also been revealed that the Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City, which results in the loss of a home game for Kansas City, per the team’s website.

Another Chicago Bears Game Leaks

As Dan Wiederer and Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune revealed on Tuesday, the Bears are expected to play the Oakland Raiders in London on October 6, which was brought to light by WGN-AM 720’s Harry Teinowitz.

Beyond that, John Ourand of Sports Business Daily revealed previously that the Bears are expected to travel to Detroit and face the Lions on Thanksgiving this season.

Running List of Rumored NFL Schedule Leaks

*Note: These have not been confirmed unless otherwise noted. Location of the report revealed next to each game.

TNF= Thursday Night Football

SNF= Sunday Night Football

MNF= Monday Night Football

