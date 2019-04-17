NFL Thanksgiving Schedule 2019: Falcons & Saints to Play Rivalry Matchup

Thanksgiving has become synonymous with NFL football, especially the Lions and Cowboys. Here are the NFL schedule leaks for Thanksgiving. Please be advised that nothing is official until the NFL releases the schedule and everything else should be treated as rumors.

This year, it looks like we will also get an NFC South rivalry matchup between the Saints and Falcons on Thanksgiving evening, per NOLA.com. While we know Dallas and Detroit will host Thanksgiving games, the NFL schedule release gives us the official matchups. The NFL also added a Thursday night game with two random teams which this year looks to be the Falcons and Saints at 8:20 p.m. Eastern. This is a rematch of last year’s matchup that ended up being a Saints blowout.

The Cowboys are expected to play the Dolphins on November 28th, per the Sun-Sentinel. The Lions-Bears is the other rumored Thanksgiving game in Detroit.

If the rumors are true, we can expect the Lions-Bears to be the first Thanksgiving matchup on Fox. CBS will carry the Dolphins-Cowboys game in the afternoon. The Saints-Falcons game will conclude a full day of NFL football on NBC.

Why does the NFL play games on Thanksgiving? The tradition started with the Lions back in 1934 when they took on the Bears. The Pro Football Hall of Fame detailed the history of the NFL and Thanksgiving.