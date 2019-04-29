Nikola Jokic’s passport photo went viral thanks to an old teammate. Nenad Millijenovic was a point guard with Jokic in the Adriatic League, per Yahoo Sports. Millijenovic posted the photo back in 2014, but it resurfaced after the picture was discovered by a Reddit user.

“There’s no way they’ll let him go at the border,” Millijenovic’s tweet read along with the photo, per Yahoo Sports.

Here is a look at the photo in all its glory.

Nema sanse da ga puste na granici…:-D pic.twitter.com/LqVcQ4lzg4 — Nenad Miljenovic (@nmiljenovic) October 7, 2014

Jokic is estimated to be about 14 years old in the photo and looks like a much different player since coming over from Serbia. As fans have pointed out on social media, Jokic’s passport photo expired on April 22 of this year. Jokic noted prior to the start of the 2018-19 season that he had been working out with a personal trainer to stay in shape.

”I’m a little bigger now. I looked into the mirror, I grew up,” Jokic said in an interview translated by SB Nation. “I do not know what it is, maybe it’s this white shirt. I’m joking I’m really working hard on my body. I’ve been in a big, strong, gradual training for two months. I get training from a fitness trainer from Denver, so it’s all under some control. We’ll see, I really do not know how it will look when I start to play, but I’m satisfied at the moment. I’m the same weight as always, we’ll see how it will looks.”

Jokic Lost 30 Pounds Prior to the 2015-16 NBA Season

Jokic, who some fans affectionately call “Joker,” transformed his body to become one of the best big men in the NBA. After coming to the States, Jokic lost 30 pounds prior to the 2015-16 NBA season, per The Gazette. Nuggets head coach Mike Malone praised his work ethic and dedication to getting in shape during a 2015 interview.

“You don’t lose 30 pounds and improve the way he has by not working,” Malone noted to The Gazette. “It doesn’t happen by accident. You (combine) that work ethic and the fact he’s that young and skilled and a very smart, high-IQ player. He does have a chance to be a very special player as long as he continues to work and get stronger.”

As for Jokic’s diet, he was still able to eat a lot but had to change the kind of food he ate as The Gazette detailed.

Over three months in the States, Jokic has dropped almost 30 pounds, thanks to an intensive nutritional plan designed by Nuggets strength and conditioning gurus Steve Hess and Felipe Eichenberger. Jokic consumes six meals daily, to which I asked Malone how a man could eat six meals a day and lose weight. “If you eat six times a day, you’ll eat bonbons and Ho-Hos,” Malone said. Jokic, however, said he’s scarfing down salmon, yams, chicken, steak, salad and eggs.

Jokic Is Now Up 25 Pounds Since Entering the NBA

Flash forward to 2019, Jokic is up in weight but added muscle since being drafted. The Ringer reported Jokic gained 25 pounds after being dedicated to the Nuggets strength and conditioning program.