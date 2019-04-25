Lakers’ LeBron Wants Crayola to Rename Crayon After Nipsey Hussle

Los Angeles Lakers forward, LeBron James wants Crayola to re-name one of their blue crayons “Nipsey Blue.”

Nipsey Blue 💙 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 25, 2019

The Los Angeles rapper and songwriter Nipsey Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Joseph Asghedom, died after being shot multiple times in front of his clothing store in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles police sources told the Los Angeles Times on Monday they believe the killer was someone in the rap star’s orbit, and though gunman has gang ties, the motive is likely personal in nature rather than a larger gang feud.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti called Nipsey’s death a result of “senseless gun violence.”

James and Nipsey Hussle were pretty close. James used Hussle’s music as pre-game motivation before big games, as well.

“It’s another tragedy in the inner city, urban community, and it’s just unfortunate,” James said in an interview with Jim Hill of CBS 2 Los Angeles, struggling to remain composed. “It’s so unfortunate when you look at a guy who believed in what he believed in, talked about how he wanted to give back to his own community, actually gave back to his community, and actually stayed in his community.”

Aside from being a Grammy-nominated rapper and musician, Hussle was a fixture in the South Los Angeles community, where he was born and raised. Last year, he opened a STEM center and co-working space called Vector 90 where young people could attend classes. He hoped to help bridge the gap between disadvantaged kids and Silicon Valley. Prior to his death, the 33-year-old rapper had written a letter to the police commissioner expressing a willingness to hold a meeting about ways to reduce gang violence.

“To see his life taken away from him in his community by someone that come from his community, it’s one of the most unfortunate events that’s happened in American history,” James said.

ames was further incensed by the injustice of Hussle’s life being taken by a suspect who appeared to envy his success. Police believe Hussle was shot after a “personal dispute” with Holder, whom they described as an aspiring rapper and member of an L.A. street gang.

“We always talk about, like, when you become someone, you tap into that gift, and you know what your gift is and then you give back, and you continue to give back, and you continue to give back, and you continue to put on for where you come from, and to see it taken away by someone who didn’t have the same drive, and didn’t have the same ambition, that didn’t have the same motivation, but comes from the same place you come from. It’s what we have to deal with in our own inner cities,” James said.

“We go to school with these guys,” James said. “We play Little League football and basketball with these guys. And because of their motivation not being as much as ours, it becomes a hate, it becomes a ‘you made it, you left me here.’ They start to really hate you for that.”