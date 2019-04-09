With fellow Texas Tech big man Tariq Owens battling injury and having an uncertain status as far as his effectiveness against Virginia, Norense Odiase might have to play a more prominent role in the biggest game of his career.

Technically a redshirt senior at Texas Tech, Odiase was injured in his sophomore season and due to the timeline of his injury, has actually seen action in all five of his years at Texas Tech. Prior to his injury, Odiase was one of the Big 12’s most promising young players as he was a rebounding and block machine despite playing in limited minutes.

However, following his injury, Odiase struggled to get back to the promising young player he once was. His senior year has seen him take a step back in the right direction but it will be an uphill climb for the talented but undersized big man to crack an NBA roster.

Norense Odiase NBA Draft: Latest Projections & Mocks

Currently, Norense Odiase doesn’t fall on any NBA Mock Draft. Given his age, lack of height, and limited role at Texas Tech, most teams will be more inclined to take a flier on him in the Summer League as opposed to using a draft pick on him.

However, what Odiase lacks in size he makes up for with his athleticism and motor. He also possesses a high basketball IQ and is a tested leader for the defensive juggernaut Texas Tech. Odiase is the type of player who will likely take a few years to develop at the next level, however, he does give some reason to believe that he could one day find some success in the NBA.

Norense Odiase NBA Player Comparison

As an athletic and undersized big man with good basketball instincts, Odiase looks to profile to be a similar player to Jordan Bell. While Jordan Bell is a much more refined version of the two, Odiase possesses the same raw tools – albeit being older than his NBA counterpart.

Though Bell doesn’t possess a three-point shot, he has shown improvement on that front and is an excellent finisher around the rim. Odiase is far from the skilled finisher that Bell is but has also had his offensive production capped by the slow and plodding play of Texas Tech.

Though Tech may have stunted his offensive appeal to scouts, there is no doubting Odiase’s ability to protect the rim. Standing just 6’8″, Odiase is able to get up well above the rim and is adept at not just blocking shots but redirecting them to his teammates.