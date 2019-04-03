11 Best Odyssey Putter Covers: Compare, Buy & Save

Odyssey putters are wildly popular among PGA Tour pros and average golfer. Yes, they’re on the expensive side so you’ll want to keep it protected. And Odyssey putter covers are a great way to keep them safe. Unless, of course, you toss the club into the lake after a missed putt!

The list we’ve come up with below features headcovers for mallet or blade style putters. And don’t worry, you don’t need to own an Odyssey putter to have an Odyssey cover. Any brand putter should fit securely into each of the models listed.