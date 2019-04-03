11 Best Odyssey Putter Covers: Compare, Buy & Save

Odyssey putters are wildly popular among PGA Tour pros and average golfer. Yes, they’re on the expensive side so you’ll want to keep it protected. And Odyssey putter covers are a great way to keep them safe. Unless, of course, you toss the club into the lake after a missed putt!
The list we’ve come up with below features headcovers for mallet or blade style putters. And don’t worry, you don’t need to own an Odyssey putter to have an Odyssey cover. Any brand putter should fit securely into each of the models listed.
The Odyssey White Hot Pro Cover is made for the White Hot or White Hot 2.0 putter, though most mallet-style will fit in it, including the White Hot 2 Ball putter.
Made of durable materials with a stylish design, the cover has a magnetic closure and will keep the head of the club well protected for years.
Now will a fancy new headcover improve your green game? Doubtful, but maybe a new putting training aid could help.
Store your putter in style with the Craftsman Golf America Mallet Cover, which is made to fit a number of Scotty Cameron and Odyssey O-Works models.
Measuring roughly 4.5 inches wide and 4.3 inches long, the cover is made of thick and durable PU leather and has silk screen printed graphics. There is an effective magnetic closure system to keep the club head protected.
This particular model is for a heel shaft putter, but there is also an option if you have a center shaft putter.
The Odyssey Works Mallet Cover is designed to fit the company’s Works line of putters.
Featuring a magnetic closure to keep your club head protected, the cover is durably made and has the stylish Odyssey logo in two places — on the top and on the magnetic closure.
It’s one of the more popular Odyssey putter covers for mallet-style clubs.
Odyssey Golf takes an original design in a generously sized model with the Fighter Plane Mallet Putter Headcover.
Measuring 5 inches by 3 inches by 1 inch, the cover has a magnetic closure system and a soft-lined interior for maximum protection.
It’s constructed to fit most 2-ball putters and other mallet styles.
Let everyone know you’re a fan of the gridiron as well with the Odyssey Golf Football Mallet Putter Headcover.
Featuring a magnetic closure system, a soft interior, and durable exterior, the headcover is sure to keep your putter protected. It should fit most mallet putters, including Odyssey’s 2-Ball models.
This particular model is also available in other themes like soccer, baseball, and the England and Scotland flags.
While Odyssey is known for making rather expensive models, you don’t need tto spend an arm and a leg all the time as their are many options for quality, inexpensive putters.
Another one of the cooler Odyssey putter covers is this Camouflage model for a mallet style.
The cover, which features embroidered logos on the tough exterior, has a soft interior lining and a magnetic closure system for added protection.
This particular model is available in other color schemes including Make it Rain, Roll the Rock, and Tempest III and you can also get it for blade putters.
The first blade style is the Odyssey Works model putter cover, which features a magnetic closure system.
Ruggedly constructed with a soft interior to provide maximum protection, this cover will likely fit over most thinner blade putters, whether they’re Odyssey or not.
Stylishly-designed with a number of embroidered Odyssey logos, this headcover is designed for blade-style putters.
A durable outer with a soft interior for added protection, this cover has a velcro strap closure system to keep your club secure.
This particular color scheme is called Swirl Black, but it’s also available in Camouflage, Swirl White, and Swirl Silver.
Add flair to your golf bags with one of the more stylish Odyssey putter covers for blade putters. The “Make it Rain” features vibrant colors with Odyssey’s logos pictured inside of tiny raindrops.
Made of genuine leather with a soft interior lining, durability and protection won’t be an issue. The magnetic locking devices provides a secure fit for most blade putters.
This model is also available in 3 different color schemes — Camouflage, Roll the Rock, and Tempest III.
Funky Odyssey putter covers seem to be the theme over the past couple styles. This one is designed to resemble and old-school fighter plane.
Featuring heavy-duty stitching with a durable exterior and soft interior, it is constructed to offer long-lasting protection for your blade-style putter. It also has a magnetic closure system and an embroidered Odyssey logo.
More color schemes like Football, Soccer, English and Scottish Flags are also available.
The Versa Blade Putter Headcover will fit the Odyssey models #1, #2, and #9 in both Black and White colors.
But it’s OK if you don’t have a Versa putter as it should securely hold other blade styles.
With a durable exterior and soft interior lining, club head protection is the covers priority.