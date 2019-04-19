UFC Fight Night Overeem vs. Oleinik Odds, Betting Preview

Looking for some morning betting opportunities this Saturday? The UFC Fight Night card headlined by a heavyweight fight between Alistair Overeem and Aleksei Oleinik starts at 10 a.m. Eastern from the Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia. It’s the UFC’s first-ever visit to Saint Petersburg and second all-time to Russia following Mark Hunt vs. Oleinik in September 2018.

For those of us in North America, this is a rather weak card because it’s obviously heavy on Europeans and Russians. It originally was to be headlined by Overeem, a former Strikeforce heavyweight champion, against ex-Bellator heavyweight champ Alexander Volkov, but Volkov had to pull out due to injury and was replaced by Oleinik. He was scheduled to fight Walt Harris next month, but that obviously has been scrapped.

Overeem (44-17), a 38-year-old from the Netherlands, is a -240 favorite on the UFC odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com with the 41-year-old Russian Oleinik (also spelled Alexey Oleynik) at +190. Both guys are clearly past their prime.

There’s no question that Overeem is a heavyweight legend as he has beaten some of the biggest names in the division, including wins years ago over the likes of Frank Mir and Brock Lesnar. Overeem is currently ranked No. 7 in the division – Daniel Cormier is the champion. “The Demolition Man” ended a two-fight losing streak in November 2018 by beating Sergei Pavlovich by first-round TKO (punches). Exactly half of Overeem’s 44 wins have been by knockout or TKO.

Oleinik (57-11-1), ranked ninth in the division, hasn’t fought nearly the same level of competition because he has been in the UFC only since 2014, with his two losses in the organization to Daniel Omeilanczuk and Curtis Blaydes. “The Boa Constrictor” has won back-to-back fights since that Blaydes loss, last beating Hunt by first-round submission (rear-naked choke) in September 2018.

At lightweight, Islam Makhachev (16-1) is a -370 favorite at sports betting sites over fellow Russian Arman Tsarukyan (13-1), who is +280. Neither is ranked in the division but perhaps Saturday’s winner would then be. Makhachev is 5-1 since joining the UFC and comes off a first-round submission win (armbar) over Kajan Johnson last July. It’s the UFC debut of Tsarukyan, who has beaten former UFC fighters in Junior Assuncao, Takenori Sato and Felipe Oliviera. Both these fighters are good wrestlers, but Makhachev has actually never been taken down in his career.

