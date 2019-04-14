Patrick Cantlay Girlfriend: Is Golfer Dating Anyone?

Patrick Cantlay is opening a lot of people’s eyes with a fantastic final round at the 2019 Masters. At this moment, he has surged into a tie for 4th with a 4-under par through 13 holes, just 1 strokes behind Francesco Molinari, Tiger Woods and Xander Schauffele for the lead.

UPDATE: He’s in the lead after an eagle on hole No. 15. He’s at 6-under par on the day and 12-under overall.

That type of performance as some asking this of the 27-year old from Long Beach: who’s he dating? Is he married or does he have a girlfriend? Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of information out there.

The one kernel possibly lies in this picture on his Instagram page, where he’s at a pool with 4 women clad in bikinis with the caption “Weekend at Patrick’s.”

This is a reference to the 1989 comedy movie “Weekend at Bernie’s.” Cantlay is wearing clothing similar to the characters in that film, especially the sunglasses donned by the titular Bernie.

Cantlay doesn’t appear in the profiles of the various women in the post, so this is likely just a shot of a fun day at Patrick’s Los Alamitos residence.

A year before that post, Patrick suffered tragedy in his life. His friend and former caddy Chris Roth was struck by a car in a hit-and-run in February 2016 in Newport Beach (Calif.).

Cantlay attended Servite High School, a Catholic academy in Anaheim, with Roth. In a profile with Orange County Catholic, he talked about how not much in his life mattered after the accident.

For a while, I couldn’t care less about everything,” he said. “Not just golf. Everything that happened in my life for a couple months didn’t feel important. Nothing felt like it mattered.”

In addition to the sadness from Roth’s death, Cantlay has been focused on recovering from injury. In a profile by Golf Channel, he talked about various back ailments, including a stress fracture on his L5 vertebrae, and how they turned his focus towards his physical therapy.

By January 2016, Cantlay thought he’d finally turned the corner. He ramped up to play the PGA Tour’s CareerBuilder Challenge in the California desert, but the week before the event his back throbbed and pain shot down his legs. With a busy pro-am schedule the week of the event, he declined the sponsor exemption. Worse, he was advised to sit out at least another 10 months. No golf. “Hearing that after being out for so long,” Cantlay said, “that you’re not going to be able to practice when I was so close to being able to come back, was really low. It was demoralizing.”

Clearly, he has found his footing again, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Woods, Molinari and several others at Augusta National. While he isn’t dating someone at the moment (that we know of publicly), the type of success this weekend can attract some new people.