Where Did Paul George Play in College?

Paul George plays with a chip on his shoulder, turning into one of the NBA’s better scorers and defenders in his career with the Indiana Pacers and now with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He earned that chip in high school.

He played at Palmdale High outside Los Angeles, and saw team after team overlook him for California’s other talent in the 2008 class. UCLA picked up the likes of 5-star Jrue Holiday (North Hollywood) and 4-star Jerime Anderson (Anaheim). Southern Cal secured a commitment from 5-star DeMar DeRozan out of Compton.

While the rest of the country picked up the likes of Klay Thompson (Washington State), Larry Drew (North Carolina) and Renaldo Woolridge (Tennessee), the 3-star George had to wait for offers from just Fresno State, Pepperdine and Santa Clara.

He eventually enrolled with the Bulldogs, setting out over the next 2 seasons to prove doubters wrong. Let’s take a look at his college career.

Paul George Stats at Fresno State

George is now a 6-foot-9 and chiseled 220-pounder. One of the reasons that he may have been overlooked is that he was, according to his Palmdale High head coach Tom Hegre, a “late bloomer.” (per The Undefeated).

“Calling Paul a late bloomer would be an accurate description,” Hegre said. “He was tall and skinny, but he put in his work in the weight room here. … His freshman year he wasn’t really very aggressive. I used to have to sit behind the bench at freshman games and I prompted him to be more aggressive, take open shots and drive it. He was always very respectful, ‘Yes sir.’

When he arrived in Fresno, he was 6-foot-7. He grew a couple inches during his 2 years there, while producing at a high rate on the court. He averaged 15.5 points (on just under 40 percent shooting from deep), 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists. On defense, he notched 2 steals and just under a block per contest.

While the Bulldogs never eclipsed .500, George earned a lot of attention.

As Fresno State’s official team website revealed, the forward was named to Sports Illustrated’s “Top 16 Most Entertaining Players in College Basketball.” He came in at No. 8 overall, and SI.com’s Luke Winn credited George’s dunking ability as a part of the ranking.

“His posterizing of St. Mary’s guard Mickey McConnell was one of last season’s top-five dunks — as was his slam over two Sacramento State players in the previous game,” Winn said. “Even the YouTube coverage of George’s practice dunks — of which there are a few — are extremely entertaining.”

Bleacher Report pointed out the scouting reports at the time he was entering the 2010 NBA Draft. The Pacers selected him No. 10 overall, but analysts offered mixed reviews.

“His athleticism and ability to run the floor make him dynamic in transition…Rebounds well for a small forward.” — NBADraft .net.

.net. “Much of George’s potential resides in the fact that he has excellent leaping ability and a frame that is reminiscent of a young Tracy McGrady.” — DraftExpress .com

.com “Overall, he looks like a very strong defender for the 3.” — EightPointsNineSeconds .com

.com “The first thing that pops off the page when looking at George’s numbers is his high turnover percentage.” — DraftExpress .com

.com “George’s biggest weakness is his inability to create for himself, and his poor shooting percentage when pulling up off the dribble.”— NBADraft .net

Teams selected such players as Ekpe Udoh, now a reserve for Utah, and Evan Turner, now a reserve for Portland, in front of George.

Think they’re regretting it now?