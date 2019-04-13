Rickie Fowler Majors Wins: How Many Championships Does He Have?

Rickie Fowler took the golf world by storm as a 20-year-old phenom in 2009. After leaving college at Oklahoma State after only his sophomore year, Fowler began his assault on the professional ranks. Picking up a win in just his second PGA Tour event, many had high hopes for the exciting newcomer and felt he could be a new public face for golf in the wake of the Tiger Woods scandal.

While other players have emerged to be the face of the sport – Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods 2.0 – Rickie Fowler has become a fan favorite and major draw at any tournament he plays in.

How Many Majors Has Rickie Fowler Won?

Rickie Fowler has not won any Majors. However, Rickie Fowler has an incredible amount of top-five finishes in Majors. Rickie Fowler has come in second place three times, at the 2014 US Open, the 2014 Open Championship, and the 2018 Masters. On top of that Fowler finished third in the 2014 PGA Championship, fifth in the 2017 PGA Championship, fifth in the 2017 US Open, fifth a the 2011 Open Championship and fifth in the 2014 Masters.

With so many top-five finishes, many have felt that years ago it was simply a matter of time before Rickie Fowler broke through and won his first Major Championship. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case yet and Fowler has the unpleasant distinction of having multiple top-five finishes at each Major without a single win. That said, Fowler is once again in the position to make a run at the 2019 Masters.

How Many PGA Tour Wins Does Rickie Fowler Have?

Despite not having won any majors, Rickie Fowler has five career PGA Tour wins to his name. Fowler first won at the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship in a playoff with Rory McIlroy and D. A. Points. Following that, Fowler wouldn’t win again until 2015 where he would pick up a pair of wins at the Players Championship and Deutsche Bank Championship. Since 2015 Fowler has picked up two wins, one in 2017 at the Honda Classic and the other at the 2019 Waste Management Open.

Fowler has proven himself to be one of the top golfers in the world and has consistently finished as a top 20 golfer for the last five years – save for a hiccup in 2016. With so much sustained success early on and playing a sport known to be a bit more gentle to the aging process, it still seems like it is only a matter of time before Rickie Fowler breaks through and adds a Major Championship to his growing list of PGA Tour wins.