After going undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, Last Chance U star and defensive lineman Ronald Ollie looks to the undrafted free agent market to find his shot in the NFL. After his breakout performance on the first season of Last Chance U, Ollie would go on to transfer to Nicholls State.

At Nicholls, Ollie would blossom into a fringe NFL prospect. While he is still incredibly raw in terms of his skill set, he is extremely quick on his feet for his size. Adept at bursting through the line of scrimmage with a fast first step and disrupting the interior of the line, Ollie has the raw potential to carve out a role for himself in the NFL.

Ravens NFL Draft: ‘Last Chance U’ Star Ronald Ollie Signed as UDFA

Shortly after the draft ended, Ronald Ollie inked a UDFA contract with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens aren’t necessarily thin on the interior line but Ollie helps provide a bit more depth and should be given every opportunity to make the roster. The Ravens can undoubtedly afford to carry another interior lineman and it will be interesting to see if Ollie can do a bit more than just make the roster and work himself into a regular role.

Ollie should face a bit of competition from fellow UDFA DT Gerald Willis, who signed with the Ravens immediately after the draft ended. Willis was expected to go off the board in the NFL draft and the fact he fell into a UDFA spot made him a huge steal for the Ravens. While there is likely only room for one of the two on the roster moving forward, Ollie should at least get a fair shake to show off the skills that make him such an intriguing raw talent.

The Ravens have targeted a number of players from smaller FCS level schools as they have also signed Juston Christian out of Marist and C.J. Toogood from Elon.

Ronald Ollie College Stats

Ollie gets his shot at the NFL after a strong career at Nicholls State. His first season saw him rack up 41 total tackles with 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Ollie also notoriously scoop up a loose ball during a blocked kick which he would go to take 84 yards to the house.

Ollie’s last season wouldn’t be as productive as his 2016 campaign but he was still able to rack up another two sacks to add to his career total. Ollie ended his career at Nicholls with 60 total tackles and four sacks.