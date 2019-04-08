WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Starts Texas Tech Chant at Fancy Restaurant

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in attendance for the Texas Tech Red Raiders’ Final Four matchup with the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday. And following the team’s impressive win, it appears he’ll be in town for the national title game as well.

As Barstool Sports revealed (courtesy of Summitt Hogue of Rubicon Representation), Mahomes started a Red Raiders chant at a nice restaurant in Minneapolis, Minnesota, home of the Final Four.

I think @PatrickMahomes is ready for tonight’s game. Just starting Texas Tech chants in the middle of fancy restaurants. @barstoolttu (Via @Summitthogue) pic.twitter.com/iDZ3LGA6M5 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 8, 2019

Mahomes was seen on camera celebrating numerous times throughout Texas Tech’s game Saturday, including doing a bow-and-arrow celebration. This came after a bucket by his former school during the second half, as CBS Sports showed.

You think Patrick Mahomes is having fun? pic.twitter.com/MrWAL4Y69V — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 7, 2019

With a spot in the national championship nearly locked up, Mahomes was spotted flexing in celebration of the team, who are playing in their first title game in history, via Yahoo Sports.

Patrick Mahomes’ College Career With Texas Tech

Mahomes spent three years at Texas Tech before heading to the NFL draft where he was a first-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs. Over his time with the Red Raiders, Mahomes racked up 11,252 passing yards, 845 rushing yards, 115 total touchdowns (93 passing) and threw just 29 interceptions.

While he finished No. 3 in school history in passing yards behind Graham Harrell and Kliff Kingsbury, Mahomes does hold the record for most yards in a single game. This came back in 2016 when Texas Tech faced Oklahoma and the current Chiefs signal-caller threw for an incredible 734 yards.

That was the infamous game against Baker Mayfield in which the quarterbacks combined to throw 12 touchdowns (Mayfield with seven, Mahomes five). Mahomes tacked on two rushing scores as well, but his stellar performance wasn’t quite enough, as the Sooners won that game 66-59.

Texas Tech vs. Virginia National Championship Set

It’s a safe bet that very few brackets had Texas Tech and Virginia squaring off for the title, but these two teams have impressed. They’re stellar defensive teams also, leaving this game projected to be one of the lowest scoring matchups in recent memory. Assuming things go the way they have thus far in the tournament, the over/under which is set at roughly 117.5 may not be hit.

As the NCAA shows, Virginia ranks No. 1 in points per game allowed with just 55.5 while Texas Tech has given up 58.8 points on average this season. Of Virginia’s five NCAA tournament games, they allowed 56 or fewer points in three of them. On the other side, Texas Tech has given up 58 or fewer points in four of five matchups, setting up a likely defensive battle Monday night.

