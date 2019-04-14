Erica Herman Has Kept a Low Profile in 2019

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman has been a staple at most major golf events that Woods has competed in. Generally speaking, however, Herman seems to do her absolute best to stay out of the spotlight.

Herman has been dating Woods for about two years now. Despite Woods’ high level of fame, the two enjoy quiet nights in and around Jupiter, Florida, where Woods owns a home. They are rarely photographed by paparazzi and don’t often step out at big events (unrelated to golf) together.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Hasn’t Been Seen in Public This Year

The last time that Herman and Woods were seen out in public together was back in December. The couple attended a Presidents Cup media opportunity at the Yarra Promenade in Melbourne, Australia.

Herman was photographed sitting next to Woods at the event, which was held on December 5. She was dressed in casual country club attire, her yellow top matching the detail in Woods’ Presidents’ Cup pullover. Herman appeared fresh-faced and wore her hair in a ponytail. The couple looked very comfortable together.

It’s Unclear if Herman Is in Augusta for the Masters

After Woods finishes his final round on Sunday, he is expected to be greeted by Herman and maybe his two kids, Sam and Charlie. However, Herman has not yet been spotted in the gallery and it’s unclear if she has been watching Woods as he battles Francesco Molinari for the lead.

Herman was at the 2018 Ryder Cup, The Match: Tiger vs. Phil, and The Tour Championship 2018, to name a few.

Last year, after Woods won The Tour Championship, he shared a sweet moment with Herman on his way to the clubhouse. The two embraced and shared a kiss, the latter of which went viral on social media.

