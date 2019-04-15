Tiger Woods Posts ‘This Jacket Sure Is Comfortable’ on Instagram

Tiger Woods is feeling comfortable in his new Masters green jacket based on his latest Instagram post. Woods has now won the Masters five times so it is a familiar feeling. After his first major win in more than a decade, Woods posted a message on Instagram and Twitter along with a photo of his new jacket.

“‪I can’t thank my family, friends and fans enough for their support. Having my family by my side today is something I will never forget. To not only be able to play again, but to be able to win again, is something I will forever be grateful for. This jacket sure is comfortable,” Woods posted on Instagram.

Despite trailing heading into the final day, Woods was able to capitalize on Francesco Molinari’s mistakes to end his major drought.

Athletes and Celebrities Congratulated Tiger on Social Media

After the win, Woods embraced his family including son, Charlie, daughter, Sam, mother, Kultida and girlfriend, Erica. A number of athletes and celebrities sent their congrats to Woods after his victory.

“Very few people really know what @TigerWoods has been thru to get back to this point. So cool seeing him with Tida, Sam, Charlie, Erica and the rest of the team behind 18 green. Couldn’t be happier for him! What a great day for golf! #TheMasters,” Rory McIlroy tweeted.

Steph Curry called Woods the “greatest comeback story in sports.” Curry has competed in a few golf tournaments himself in the offseason.

“Greatest comeback story in sports! Congrats @TigerWoods Let me hold one of those 5 jackets one time!” Curry tweeted.

It was the first time Woods’ two kids could see their father at the top of his game at a major. Woods admitted it made the victory extra special.

“They only knew golf caused me a lot of pain,” Woods said, per USA Today. “I’m creating new memories for them. … To have my kids there, it’s come full circle. I think, I hope, they’re proud of their dad.”

The Bettor Who Wagered $85,000 on Tiger Won $1.19 Million

Prior to the tournament, one eager better put down $85,000 on a future bet that Woods would win the Masters. The bet earned him $1.19 million. Despite the victory, Westgate’s Jeff Sherman noted the data said Woods’ odds should have been worse.

“I thought he had a chance to be competitive, but I’m a little surprised by him winning, especially with the competition he faced,” Sherman told ESPN. “I said before the tournament that if you took the ‘Tiger Woods’ off, you’d have a golfer with the statistics of someone at 25-1 odds.”