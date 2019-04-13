Tiger’s Real Name Is Eldrick Woods

Tiger Woods’ real game is Eldrick Tont Woods. Tiger is a nickname that came from his father, Earl Woods, who also had a second name for his son. Woods’ father either called his son Tiger or Sam because he believed Woods “looked like a Sam.”

The name Tiger was Earl Woods way of paying tribute to a soldier he met while serving in Vietnam. Golf News Net detailed the origins of the Tiger nickname.

So, why the nickname Tiger? That’s a nod to one of Earl Woods’ buddies. Earl Woods served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, and that’s where he told people he met one of his best friends, a South Vietnamese soldier named Col. Vuong Dang Phong. Phong’s nickname was Tiger, and Earl began calling his son that as an homage to him.

Woods has been open about his father’s impact on his life. During the ESPN documentary “Tiger Woods: Return of the Roar”, Woods reflected on something his father taught him about where his motivation should come from (via USA Today).

“I’ll never forget the lesson that (dad) told me. That year at the Masters, I tried to win it for him. I knew it was the last tournament he was ever going to watch me play. I need to win one for dad, so he can actually see this before he passes and I tried and I put too much pressure on myself and I went back to California after that to be with Pops and he (was like), ‘What the hell is wrong with you?’ And I said, ‘Well dad, I tried to win it for you.’ He said, ‘Haven’t I taught you anything in the game of golf? You do it for the inner joy that it brings, you don’t do it for anyone else.’ And (I was like), ‘Yeah, I took myself out of what you taught me.’ Looking back on this year, at the core of it all is that I wanted to do it again. I wanted to do it for myself that I could climb the mountain one more time.”

Tiger Woods’ Stanford Teammates Gave Him the Nickname “Urkel”

One of the greatest gifts the 1990’s gave us was the show Family Matters. Woods’ Stanford teammates gave him the nickname Urkel after one of the characters on the show. Woods’ ex-girlfriend, Lindsey Vonn referred to the golfer as “dorky” in a 2013 interview. Woods did not deny that he has a nerdier side away from the golf course.

“I guess so. My teammates used to call me ‘Urkel’ back in college,” Woods told CNN.

According to the New York Daily News, Woods felt there were some racial overtones to the Urkel nickname.

“He felt like it was insulting to him, he felt like it was borderline racist,” Woods’ Stanford classmate said, per the New York Daily News. “It just made him feel like he was back in high school again.”