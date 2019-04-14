Tiger Woods Red Shirt: Why Golfer Wears Color on Sunday for Final Rounds

It’s been called “Victory Red” by some who point out the fact that Tiger Woods wears red during virtually every final round of a PGA Tour event he’s contending in. For the most part, if Woods is in the mix for a win at the end of a tournament, on Sunday you’ll find him on the course in red, and it appears to be for a number of reasons.

One reason is superstition, which he told reporters many years ago, via Jason Sobel of the Golf Channel.

“I’ve worn red ever since my college days basically, or junior golf days – big events on the last day,” he said in advance of the AT&T National, which he won’t play due to an elbow injury. “I just stuck with it out of superstition, and it worked. I just happened to choose a school that actually was red, and we wore red on our final day of events. So it worked out.”

He proceeded to point out in 2013 that after picking up a few wins wearing red, that “it’s not going to change,” and it hasn’t. But beyond that, there may be a reason for the red shirt that goes further back than that.

Tiger Woods’ Mother Apparently Once Told Him It’s His Power Color

In an interesting revelation which came on his own website under the “Dear Tiger” section, where he would answer questions from fans, it appears Woods’ red shirt choice stems from his mother. Brent Kelley of ThoughtCo.com first brought the post to light, in which it was written on that his mom thinks it’s his power color.

“I wear red on Sundays because my mom thinks that that’s my power color, and you know you should always listen to your mom.”

This comes from his old website, as the new design and update do not feature the “Dear Tiger” aspect on it. They say mother knows best, and it appears this stands true here as well, considering the fact that Woods has had plenty of success with the constant red on the final day of events.

Tiger Woods Wore Red at Stanford During Final Rounds

Woods had an impressive collegiate career, which isn’t the slightest bit surprising. But as the same article from ThoughtCo above points out, Woods revealed that while playing at Stanford, they would wear red on the final day of events as well.

“I just happened to choose a school that actually was red, and we wore red on our final day of events,” Woods once said. “So it worked out.”

Woods received plenty of accolades during his collegiate career and picked up numerous victories over the stretch. As the NCAA details, he was the individual winner of the 1996 NCAA Championship while winning both the Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award that year.

Beyond that, Woods was a First-Team All-American in each of his collegiate careers, while being named First Team All-Pac-10 both years. Over the span of two seasons, Woods won 11 of the 26 events he played in while also picking up a victory in eight of 13 tournaments during his senior year.

