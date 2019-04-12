Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy Masters Round 2 Tee Times, TV Coverage

For the golf fans hoping to see Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy tee off together on day two of the 2019 Masters Tournament, that unfortunately won’t be the case. On the bright side, we’ll get the second best option possible, as both Woods and McIlroy are slated to headline the televised coverage of Friday’s round two action.

While the first group of the day tees off at 8:30 a.m. ET when Sandy Lyle, Michael Kim and Patton Kizzire get underway, the groupings for Woods and McIlroy are in the late afternoon. Before we get into the groups and specific tee times, let’s start with the TV coverage for Friday’s action.

Masters TV Coverage: Round 2

Note: All times and schedule information courtesy of PGA.com.

9 a.m. ET – 3 p.m. ET: Live from the Masters (Golf Channel)

3 p.m. ET – 7:30 p.m. ET: Third-round coverage (ESPN)

Along with the two coverage options above, Masters.com has featured group coverage (10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. ET), Amen Corner live feed (10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET) and Holes 15 and 16 live feed (11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. ET).

Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy Masters Round 2 Tee Times & Groups

After wrapping up the morning group of Thursday’s round one action, both Woods and McIlroy play with their same day one group but get underway in the afternoon. Woods, Jon Rahm and Haotong Li are the second-to-last group to tee off and they’ll get underway at 1:49 p.m. ET. This will set the broadcast coverage on ESPN to cover the bulk of their play.

Woods (two-under), Rahm (three-under) and Li (even) are all well-positioned to make the cut and advance to the weekend heading into day two.

Shortly after they tee off, McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Cameron Smith will be the last group of the day to get underway with a tee time of 2 p.m. ET. While McIlroy begins the day at one-over, both Fowler and Smith are two-under and just outside of the top-10.

First-Round Play of Woods & McIlroy

Woods is just four strokes back of co-leaders Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, and used an impressive day which featured just two bogeys to remain under par. His two bogeys came on No. 5 and 17, but Woods looked good in round one and will attempt to build off that as the weekend approaches.

As for McIlroy, he wrapped up the front nine at even par but bogeyed the first two and final two holes of the back nine. Between those four holes, though, the 29-year-old put together a stretch of three birdies in four holes. The biggest setback for McIlroy came on par 4 holes, where five of his six round-one bogeys came.

The top-50 players and anyone within 10 strokes of the leader will make the cut and head into Saturday’s action. McIlroy current sits at T44 but is only seven strokes back.

READ NEXT: Rory McIlroy’s Masters Scorecard: Round 1 Rollercoaster for Favorite