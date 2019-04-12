Tiger Woods Masters 2019 Scorecard & Live Updates for Round 2

The second round of the Masters Tournament is underway and the featured late groups got started right around 2 p.m. ET. Among the players in the groups featured on the broadcast coverage is Tiger Woods, who’s fresh off a strong start to round one which he’ll look to build off.
Heading into the second round, Woods sat at two-under after shooting a 70 on Thursday. After Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau began the day as co-leaders at six-under, players have jumped around quite a bit. Francesco Molinari held the lead at seven-under around the time Tiger teed off.
We’re going to keep a running tab on Woods and offer updates on his second round as well as his scorecard.
Tiger Woods Masters Scorecard: Round 2
*Note: Scoring info provided by PGATour.com and will be updated throughout the day.
- Hole 1 – Par (Par 4): E for round (-2 overall)
- Hole 2 – Par (Par 5): E for round (-2 overall)
- Hole 3 – Par (Par 4): E for round (-2 overall)
- Hole 4 – Birdie (Par 3): -1 for round (-3 overall)
- Hole 5 – Bogey (Par 4): E for round (-2 overall)
- Hole 6 – Birdie (Par 3): -1 for round (-3 overall)
- Hole 7 – Par (Par 4): -1 for round (-3 overall)
- Hole 8 – TBD (Par 5):
- Hole 9 – TBD (Par 4):
Front Nine Score: TBD
Updates
– Woods narrowly missed a par putt on No. 5 after picking up a birdie the hole prior to drop him back to two-under for the tournament.
– Made long birdie putt on No. 6 to move back to three-under overall.
- Hole 10 – TBD (Par 4):
- Hole 11 – TBD (Par 4):
- Hole 12 – TBD (Par 3):
- Hole 13 – TBD (Par 5):
- Hole 14 – TBD (Par 4):
- Hole 15 – TBD (Par 5):
- Hole 16 – TBD (Par 3):
- Hole 17 – TBD (Par 4):
- Hole 18 – TBD (Par 4):
Back Nine Score: TBD
READ NEXT: Tony Finau’s Cousin, Jabari Parker, Watched Him Play Live at Major