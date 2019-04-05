Before his injury, Victor Oladipo had been putting together an extremely impressive follow-up season to his breakout 2017-2018. However, on January 23rd in a matchup against the Toronto Raptors, Oladipo crumpled to the ground while chasing down a full-court pass to Pascal Siakam.

Oladipo had been injured to start the year but had played fantastic in his return and was a key reason as to why the Pacers had turned their play around. However, the Pacers didn’t crumble after losing their star guard. Instead, they rallied around their injured teammate and have recently picked back up their strong play en route to a chance at upsetting the Boston Celtics and stealing home-court advantage in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Victor Oladipo Injury: What Happened to Pacers Guard?

With just over four minutes left in the first half against the Raptors, Victor Oladipo suffered a ruptured quad tendon that sent him crashing to the ground. The injury is one that is not only rare among basketball players but can be extremely difficult to come back from.

Ruptured quad for Oladipo is fairly rare among basketball players. Tony Parker and Charles Barkley had the injury. It is threatening to his explosiveness and athleticism. It's a challenging road back. https://t.co/3nJKcjwg3J — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 24, 2019

The news was devastating to the Pacers, to say the least. While they are back playing good team basketball now, for an extended stretch following the injury they struggled. They would go on to lose four straight games to the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards, and Orlando Magic.

However, the Pacers would quickly turn things around once the calendar hit February. Rattling off six straight wins, the Pacers sent a message to the rest of the league that they weren’t going to let the Oladipo injury ruin their season.

Finishing the year 15-17 without Oladipo, many expected things would go much worse for the Pacers without their budding superstar. The Pacers aren’t winning pretty games but they have found a way to keep themselves competitive in most games despite lacking the offensive firepower other top teams possess.

Victor Oladipo Injury Update

Somehow, Victor Oladipo seems to be slightly ahead of schedule after his devastating injury. With recent videos surfacing of Oladipo walking again and even doing so without a brace, the NBA world eagerly awaits more good news on one of the best “feel good” stories in the league.

Despite not being able to suit up for the Pacers, Oldaipo has said that he plans to not only attend every home game but would be the Pacers biggest fan during the playoffs. The presence of fan-favorite Oladipo will likely help cook the Pacers’ faithful into a frenzy, making coming to Indiana a daunting place to visit. Almost certainly locked into a first-round matchup with the Boston Celtics, the Pacers will need all the help they can get against one of the Eastern Conference’s most talented rosters.