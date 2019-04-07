Insane Virginia vs Auburn Final Four Finish Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy

After an insane finish in the Virginia vs Auburn Final Four showdown, it would only make sense that some incredible Twitter reactions would surface in the aftermath.

Auburn fouled Kyle Guy with 0.6 seconds remaining 😱 (via @CBSSports) pic.twitter.com/BR9MBvHqdP — SLAM (@SLAMonline) April 7, 2019

Down two points with almost no time left on the clock, Auburn’s Samir Doughty was called for a questionable foul on Virginia’s Kyle Guy, setting Guy up for three free throws to essentially end the game. Guy would drain all three and send Virginia onto the National Championship. Virginia had only previously been to two final fours, never advancing to the national championship game before in program history.

The ending of the game marred what was an otherwise incredible basketball game, seeing both teams change leads throughout the game before Virginia pulled away down the stretch. Not to be put away easily, Auburn stormed back into the game with a monster run in the final minutes and eventually took back the lead.

The dismal end result predictably sent the Auburn faithful into a frenzy. Especially on Twitter, fans were extremely vocal in their defense of what they felt was the biggest robbery in the history of the tournament.

Virginia vs Auburn Wild Finish Twitter Reactions

Tainted is a strong word but this game without a doubt goes down as one of the worst bad beats in the history of sports.

Foul on Auburn? Maybe.

Double dribble on Virginia? Absolutely.

Congratulations, @NCAA. This #FinalFour is forever tainted******* — Kevin Scarbinsky (@KevinScarbinsky) April 7, 2019

One half of Barstool Sport’s podcast Mickstape, Tyler said this was probably the second worst way to lose a game. He would later go on to admit that it might in fact just be worse.

I think that’s the worst way you can lose UNC/Nova style aside my god — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) April 7, 2019

Well, it seems karma might in fact just be a real thing after all…

Auburn almost lost their first-round game because they fouled a New Mexico State shooter attempting a three with one second left in a 2-point game.

They lost their Final Four game because they fouled a Virginia shooter attempting a three with one second left in a 2-point game. — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) April 7, 2019

We’ll touch on that in just a second Big Cat & PFT, don’t you worry.

Auburn fans give us your #BigMad — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) April 7, 2019

It most definitely was a basketball game, no doubting that take.

My overall take right now on Virginia-Auburn is that it was definitely a basketball game. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) April 7, 2019

Throw the 401K, nay, the house, farm, and kids on Texas Tech! In the words of Marty Mush, “that’s why we have two games”.

That why you have two games. Texas Tech for the 401k. Bookie I swear I’ll even up at the mlb all star game — MartyMush (@marty_mush) April 7, 2019

Best Auburn Twitter Reactions to Loss

I mean, it WAS technically a foul but yeah, can’t say you’re wrong here though…

Auburn got robbed! — SC:Alcatr3z (@ALCATREZ___) April 7, 2019

Now here is where the fun starts. Love how this fellow feels that Tony Bennett and Virginia have zero integrity for winning a hard-fought game. The only rational solution is to just forfeit!

@marchmadness @UVAMensHoops if your coach has one ounce of integrity and character he should forfeit the Monday championship game. You didn’t win this game with @AuburnMBB , you were given a win on a clear no call on the double dribble. No way to spin this @marchmadness — Charles Parker (@cparker3692) April 7, 2019

You and me both brother, you and me both…

Auburn on the money line for $1K…..winner winner chicken dinner. Oh wait, ref wants to be famous — Jamey Perlinski (@JameyPerlinski) April 7, 2019

This post, courtesy of our guy Jerry, comes with a heavy dose of extra salt after the loss.

I just want to congratulate Virginia and their referees on a great game. Now, if Auburn makes it back to the final four next year, maybe they can bring their referees! — Jerry Newman (@JerryNew66) April 7, 2019

Charles just wants to cry right now. Poor man, that noncall on the double dribble was a heartbreaker.