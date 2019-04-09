Virginia Cavaliers NCAA Tournament Champions Gear & Apparel

That’s a wrap.

For the first time in school history, the Virginia Cavaliers are the NCAA men’s basketball champions after knocking off Texas Tech in overtime in the title game. Back in the Final Four for the first time in 35 years, the Tony Bennett’s Cavs pulled through and got that elusive March Madness championship.

