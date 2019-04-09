Virginia Cavaliers NCAA Tournament Champions Gear & Apparel

That’s a wrap.
For the first time in school history, the Virginia Cavaliers are the NCAA men’s basketball champions after knocking off Texas Tech in overtime in the title game. Back in the Final Four for the first time in 35 years, the Tony Bennett’s Cavs pulled through and got that elusive March Madness championship.
And now you can get the latest Virginia NCAA Champions gear thanks to online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge. Pick up a brand new shirt, hat, or hoodie to commemorate this monumental occasion and to let everyone know you’re a true Cavalier.
Browse the Virginia Cavaliers team store for the latest NCAA Champions gear at Fanatics.
Get the shirt the players were wearing on the court after their title win with the Virginia Cavaliers Nike 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Champions Locker Room T-Shirt.
Made of 100 percent cotton, the shirt features a tagless collar and screen print graphics of the Virginia logo, the Nike Swoosh, and the Final Four logo.
It is available in sizes Small through XXL.
This shirt is also available in women’s sizes and youth sizes.
Let everyone know who you pull for in college basketball with the Virginia Cavaliers Nike 2019 NCAA Men’s National Champions Coaches Locker Room L91 Adjustable Hat.
The structured fit hat, which is made of 100 percent cotton twill, features a mid crown, curved bill, embroidered graphics, six panel construction, and a snapback so it’s one size fits most.
Check out all the Virginia Cavaliers NCAA Champions Hats for men, women, and kids at Fanatics,
Keep warm all offseason in style with the Virginia Cavaliers Fanatics Branded 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Champions Dribble Pullover Hoodie.
Made of a soft blend of 80 percent cotton and 20 percent polyester, the sweatshirt features a hood with drawstrings, a front pouch pocket, and screen print graphics. It’s made for moderate temperatures.
Browse all the Virginia Cavaliers NCAA Champions Sweatshirts and Hoodies for men, women, and children at Fanatics.
Show off your team pride in style with the Virginia Cavaliers Fanatics Branded Women’s 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Champions Jump 3/4-Sleeve Raglan V-Neck T-Shirt.
The tri-blend shirt, which is made of 50 percent cotton, 37 percent polyester, and 13 percent rayon, features screen print graphics, a V-neck, and 3/4 length sleeves. It’s also machine washable.
Looking for a different style? Take a look at the entire Women’s Section of Virginia Cavaliers Gear at Fanatics.
Celebrate Virginia’s first-ever national title with the Cavaliers Nike 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Champions Celebration Long Sleeve T-Shirt.
Made of 100 percent cotton, the shirt features a tagless collar for added comfort and stylish screen print graphics, including UVA’s logo, the Final Four logo, and Nike’s Swoosh logo.
Check out all the Virginia Cavaliers NCAA Tournament Champions T-Shirts for men, women, and children at Fanatics for more options.
Always have a memory of the Cavaliers’ historic NCAA Championship with the Virginia 2019 Men’s Basketball National Champions Wilson Official Size White Panel Basketball by Fanatics Branded.
The officially licensed basketball will have Virginia’s logo as well as the game’s final score printed on it.
This basketball is perfect for either the home or office and it will let everyone know where you allegiance stands.
Want to see more memorabilia? Browse all the Virginia Cavaliers NCAA Champions Collectibles at Fanatics.