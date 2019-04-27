Warriors’ Kevin Durant Wants to Bring Seattle Sonics Back to NBA

The city of Seattle has not had a basketball team in eleven years.

Starbucks Founder and former CEO Howard Schultz sold the Seattle Supersonics to Oklahoma City businessman Clay Bennett, which morphed the Sonics into the Thunder.

You’ll never guess who wants to buy a stake in the Sonics!

Golden State Warriors All Star, Kevin Durant.

After the Warriors eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers in last night’s game six thriller at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, the LA Observer’s Cameron Buford mentioned to Kevin Durant that the city of Seattle has a meeting scheduled for May 13, with the Sonics being a topic of discussion.

Cameron then asked Durant if he would be willing to lend his name to bring the Sonics back to Seattle, to which Durant replied:

“Since we left, I’ve been screaming that a team needs to go there.”

Drafted second overall by the Seattle Sonics in the 2007 NBA Draft, KD has been been quite vocal in the city of Seattle acquiring a new team for many years.

”Hell yeah,” Durant told NBA scribe, Landon Buford.

“I would love to.”

Since the Sonics’ move eleven years ago, athletes tied to the city like former Sonics; Gary Payton and Spencer Haywood, have been quite vocal.

“We desperately need a team there,” Haywood told me on Scoop B Radio.

“We didn’t protect our turf and allowed them to come in and steal our team and they don’t have nothing to do with us. They can’t say my name or Gary Payton’s name or anything in Oklahoma they want to create this idea that they created that franchise but there was some thievery involved.”

Current Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson has also been vocal about the city needing a new NBA franchise.

So what would it take for Seattle to get a team?

“We thought we had Sacramento because we bid $30 Million more for the franchise,” he said.

Meanwhile back at the ranch: Although Durant is now a member of the Golden StateWarriors; once a Sonic always a Sonic.

He’s preparing for life after hoops.

He sees himself as a part owner of a Seattle franchise, one day.

The two time NBA champion and reigning NBA Finals MVP is quite interested in purchasing a piece of the Sonics or whatever team should come to Seattle.

