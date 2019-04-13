Where to Eat in Augusta During the Masters

It might be the Masters, but Augusta shines year round with African-American owned restaurants. Here’s where to eat in the Garden City during the Masters Tournament.

Coupled with a vibrant history and a plethora of historic landmarks, four of which are stops on the African American History Tour in Georgia (James Brown Family Historical Tour, Augusta Museum of History, Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History and Artist Row), Augusta has plenty of places, staples of the community for generations, to dine during the Masters.

Augusta boasts several African-American Owned Restaurants Open During the Masters

Every southern city should have a place like Humanitree House. A juice joint housed in an eclectic art gallery with inspirational strokes, Humanitree House is a must add to your foodie bucket list. A visit to this must-stop, family owned and operated by Denise and Baruti Tucke, is sure to leave you feeling good about your day’s diet. From delicious juices to vegan delights, local and organic ingredients, Humanitree House is the healthy haven in Augusta and has been a popular spot since doors opened in 2014. humanitreehouse.com/index.html

Sweets on Broad

Sugar still reigns supreme, and locals along with out-of-town visitors seek out Sweets on Broad to satisfy the strong cravings. Located in the heart of historic downtown Augusta, this delightful shop is truly a one stop sweet shop with the plus of being near historic landmarks worth venturing to after snagging a treat or two … or three. From candy to ice cream, cakes and more, this staple isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Imperial Oysters and The Hive Offer Upscale Alternatives

Honey from the Rock Café

*not currently black owned

A local go-to for hearty southern classics, Honey from the Rock Café embodies the southern flare and spunk needed to deliver meals that pack a punch. Consistently voted Best in Augusta for “down home cooking,” this hidden gem dishes out irresistible items such as their beloved fried pork chops. Crisp, crunchy and savory, this star menu item is served up with a variety of house-made sides and sweet treats worth the calories!

http://www.honeyfromtherockcafe.com

Café 209

Touted as Augusta’s favorite down home cooking restaurant Café 209 is centrally located in Augusta’s historic Downtown and is the place to go for some traditional hearty eats. The always busy eatery boasts something for everyone and has been a go-to for locals and visitors alike for years. Café 209 offers a sunny patio and free wifi, and offers catering.

https://cafe209aug.com/

Whistle Stop Café 573

*not currently black owned

This quirky restaurant is serving up major diner vibes! Whistle Stop Café 573 offers a variety of fare suitable for everyone no matter the preferences. The reviews alone let guests know that this breakfast lunch and everything else spot is 100% worthwhile. Don’t leave without trying the chicken and pancake hush puppies.

https://www.whistlestopcafe573.com/

Jackie Ms and Sons Café

Husband and wife duo Jackie and Clinton McCalla opened their doors in 2001 and haven’t looked back since. It all began with a dream and resulted in 18 years of success and an award-winning red velvet cheesecake, which is now a craving for many locals and out of town guests. In addition to this, the seasoned duo whips up desserts of all sorts. The mouth-watering menu consists of staple items such as their popular “Soul Rolls” that have melted cheese, Philly steak seasoning and a pinch of grilled sautéed onions wrapped in an all-natural egg roll and deep fried to perfection. Soul Rolls might not the healthiest thing on the menu, but worth the drive and occasional treat. We can always reinterpret “heart healthy” for the moment, after all, and feed our souls in Augusta.

http://www.jackiemsandson.com

