How to Watch WrestleMania 35 Live Stream Online

WrestleMania 35 is finally here. The PPV event will be the first in WrestleMania history to include a women’s main event; as Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch will compete in a winner takes all triple threat match. Other titles up for grabs are the WWE Intercontinental Championship and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

The event starts Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. It won’t be on regular cable TV, but you can still watch a live stream of WrestleMania 35 on your computer, phone or other connected device via WWE Network, the digital streaming service that has exclusive coverage of every PPV event, as well as a comprehensive on-demand library of past WWE events.

You can start a free one-month trial of WWE Network right here, and you can then watch a live stream of WrestleMania 35 on your computer via WWE.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the WWE app.

If you can’t watch live, the event–and other past WWE PPV events–can be watched on-demand via WWE Network afterwards.

WrestleMania 35 Preview

The fight card for WrestleMania 35 will include a number of title matches. Brock Lesnar will return to challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship, while Samoa Joe is set to take on Rey Mysterio for the WWE United States Championship.

WrestleMania 35 will also include a kickoff show that starts at 6 p.m. ET, and include matches between Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, as well as the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royale. Check out the full fight card below:

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins (WWE Universal Championship)

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Tony Nese (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

Triple H vs. Batista (No Holds Barred Match)

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin (Singles Match)

Shane McMahon vs. The Miz (Falls Count Anywhere Match)

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton (Singles Match)

André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio (WWE United States Championship)

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Finn Bálor (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre (Singles Match)

Bayley & Sasha Banks) (c) vs. Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs. The IIconics vs. Nia Jax & Tamina (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)

Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship)

The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

The Revival (c) vs. Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

While he hasn’t been announced as part of the fight card, there have been rumors that John Cena will be making an appearance at WrestleMania. During a recent interview, RAW general manager Kurt Angle hinted at Cena’s involvement. “I love John, and I know that he will have a WrestleMania match,” he said. “I’m not sure if they announced it yet, but I’m almost positive he’s gonna be there.”

Cena confirmed that he will be in attendance, but was vague about what his involvement would be. “I will be at WrestleMania every year no matter what,” he told Chris Van Vilet. “I recycled through social media a story that showcased the roster of talent we currently have and how gifted they are. I don’t want to take time away from people who are close and into the product and very good at what they do and deserve to be out there.”

Rousey, Flair, and Lynch have all voiced their excitement at being the first women to headline WrestleMania. Flair talked about the honor during an interview with Sporting News. “It’s one of those things that I had been saying during a couple of interviews that I’m going to main event WrestleMania, whether it’s in five years, this year, next year, so, when I found out, it was just a rush of emotions,” she said. “You’re saying something and you’ve proven it to the universe and it finally happened.”

Flair also talked about Rousey’s popularity, and how the latter’s sudden rise in popularity has made her raise her game. “When I leave that arena, I need to know that people would pay to see this again and that our story would continue,” she said. “And I truly believe that [Ronda] made me hit another gear change and I had to prove that there’s only one queen.”