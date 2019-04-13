Xander Schauffele: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Xander Schauffele, whose real name is Alexander Victor Schauffele had an interesting early career which resulted in his sole athletic focus turning to golf a bit later than many. Regardless, this makes his impressive play on the PGA Tour even more impressive.

The 25-year-old golfer from San Diego, California turned pro has found success on both the PGA and European Tours while making his mark through the early stages of his career. His upbringing and family life are all incredibly interesting and we broke down a few of the facts you need to know about Schauffele.

Schauffele Originally Played Soccer, Father Introduced Him to Golf

While Schauffele has found success in golf, he was originally a soccer player and one who apparently showed some promise at a young age. As Tod Leonard of The San Diego Union-Tribune (via PGA.com) revealed, Schauffele could volley a soccer ball with both feet at the age of six and played defense for his club team over the years.

But the current PGA Tour pro wasn’t a fan of play defense, and he wanted to score goals. When that didn’t happen after he was told he’d see more opportunities to play offense, Schauffele quit during practice and never played again. As Leonard details, Schauffele’s father Stefan then helped him make the full leap into golf.

“I’m not kidding you,” Stefan said. “The next day, this is exactly what I said: ‘Let’s get you on the PGA Tour. Let’s go.’ “

While Schauffele had played golf since the age of nine when Stefan introduced him, his father was also the only swing coach he had throughout his career. As Xander explains, there were some heated moments during the early stages, though, as PGA.com and Leonard explain.

“I went through this rebel phase where I would argue with him for no reason,” Xander said. “I was aggressively against anything he would say. … We’d have these huge arguments. We fought all the time. “Now that I’m older, I realize how patient he was with me. I realized that I was combating him for no reason. He was a lot better to me than I was to him.”

Schauffele Has Four Legal Nationalities From Parents

Schauffele was born in San Diego, California, but his parents are from different countries/nationalities. As Sam Tremlett of Golf-Monthly revealed, the golfer’s father is German and French while his mother is Taiwanese, making for quite the mixture.

Although it doesn’t impact his nationality, it’s worth noting that both of his great grandfathers played professional soccer in Europe while Xander’s own father was also a soccer player and decathlete. Sadly, Stefan was in a car accident and lost sight in his left eye and couldn’t compete for Germany, as Eddie Pells of the Associated Press revealed, per PGA.com.

He Attended Both Long Beach State & San Diego State for College

Schauffele was named the 2012 Big West Conference Freshman of the Year at Long Beach State University. He also made his mark immediately by earning 2012 First Team All-Best West honors. But before heading into his sophomore season, the standout golfer opted to transfer to San Diego State.

After making the move, Schauffele finished out his collegiate career with the Aztecs over the final three seasons. During that stretch, he earned a number of honors while also holding multiple school records at the time. This included the mark for best individual conference championship score of 204 (67-70-67), per the school record book.

He was also named Golfweek Third Team All-American in 2015, a two-time member of the GCAA All-Region Team and an All-Mount West selection in each of his three years.

He Originally Missed Earning PGA Tour Card by Less Than $1,000

Schauffele had quite the run to make it on the PGA Tour, and it came in what had to be a frustrating stretch at one point. As Sam Tremlett of Golf-Monthly revealed, he missed out on earning his PGA Tour card during the 2016 Web.com Tour season, but how it came was tough.

Schauffele finished No. 26 on the tour’s earning list, winding up less than $1,000 shy of earning his shot at the PGA Tour. Fortunately, he earned it later that year after picking up the nickname “Bubble Boy” for floating around that No. 25 spot on the money list, as Dispatch.com detailed.

Xander Schauffele Was the 2017 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year

Happy to be back home for the off-season. 2017 has been one to remember, looking forward to the 2018 season #PGATour #adidasGolf #AudemarsPiguet #TaylorMadeGolf pic.twitter.com/wCpjmMBYPc — Xander Schauffele (@XSchauffele) November 20, 2017

While Schauffele may have flirted with the line to earn his PGA Tour card, once it happened, he made sure to hit the ground running. Schauffele was named the 2017 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and did so by putting together an exceptional season which wrapped up with a No. 3 FedExCup ranking.

Beyond that, the talented young pro won two tournaments that year, the TOUR Championship and The Greenbrier Classic. Schauffele also finished T5 at the U.S. Open and brought in more than $4.31 million in earnings for the year along with four top-10 finishes, per the PGA Tour.

While Schauffele failed to win an event in 2018, he had seven top-10 finishes including a T2 at The Open Championship and another T2 at THE PLAYERS Championship. He entered the 2019 season with two victories, but picked up two more early on in the season, one at the World Golf Championship-HSBC Champions and the other at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.