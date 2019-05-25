How to Watch AEW Double or Nothing Live Stream Online

All Elite Wrestling’s Double or Nothing takes place Saturday night at the MGM Grand Canyon in Las Vegas. Double or Nothing is the first PPV under the AEW banner, and will showcase their roster ahead of their television debut on TNT this fall.

The event starts Sunday at 8 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. PT depending on your time zone. It won’t be on regular cable TV, but you can still watch a live stream of Double or Nothing 2019 on your computer, phone or other connected device via B/R Live. Read on to find out how to stream the event and how to watch the buy-in preshow.

B/R Live

B/R Live will host AEW’s Double or Nothing on its streaming service for $49.99. The service is available on iOS and Android devices, and is supported by Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. Simply click here and sign up for a B/R Live account if you don’t already have one. After you sign up, you will need to provide your credit card information.

B/R Live also provides access , and has a spoiler-free feature that withholds crucial information about sporting events before you get a chance to watch it. If you already have an account with B/R Live you can simply click here and select the option that reads, “Watch the Event – $49.99.”

There is currently no app for B/R Live on gaming consoles so the above methods are the only way to stream Double or Nothing online. If you have cable, Direct TV, Dish or another popular cable provider, you can stream Double or Nothing through their pay-per-view model. Check your cable provider for more details.

How to Watch ‘Double or Nothing’ Buy-In Preshow

Double or Nothing‘s Buy-In preshow starts at 7 p.m. ET or 4 p.m. PT. Fans looking to watch the preshow for free can do so by going to B/R Live and clicking here. It is also available to watch for free on the official All Elite Wrestling YouTube page, which is posted above.

The preshow will consist of a “Casino Battle Royale,” where the winner earns the right to face the victor between Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho in the future to become AEW’s first world champion. The 21 participants will enter in groups of five, with a wild card being the final entry.

Preview

AEW has promoted itself as a sport-based alternative WWE. During a recent Sports Illustrated interview, the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) talked about AEW and how it will provide wrestling fans with something fresh. “It’s exciting to know that so many fans who may not have seen or even heard about us now have the opportunity to do so,” said Matt.

“[It] will shine a spotlight on so many talented wrestlers who look, feel and sound so different than what casual fans might be used to,” he added. “I didn’t know any other wrestling organization was planning on airing opposite of us until this interview, so that’s news to me.” Nick added that giving WWE competition is a good thing for all fans of the sport.

“That’s exactly what wrestling needs right now, competition,” he explained. “They’ve been so comfortable for the last two decades that they need something like this. This only helps the whole landscape of wrestling.” Check out the full fight card for AEW’s Double or Nothing below:

Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho

The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Lucha Brothers (AAA world tag team championship)

Cody vs. Dustin

SoCal Uncensored vs. Cima, T-Hawk & El Lindaman

Best Friends vs. Angelico & Jack Evans

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose

Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki & Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida, Riho & Ryo Mizunami