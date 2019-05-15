Hawks Mock Draft 2019: Lottery Results & Predictions for Each Pick

The Atlanta Hawks didn’t get the top-5 pick they expected Tuesday. Now it’s about finding complements to go alongside the burgeoning talent of Trae Young.

The franchise had a 10.5 percent chance during tonight’s lottery at receiving the No. 1 selection in this summer’s NBA Draft, but ended up with the No. 8 one. So no Zion Williamson then.

The Blue Devils superstar averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks in his one season in Durham. At 6-foot-9, 270 pounds, he hypothetically would have provided a hyper-athletic and imposing presence to balance out Young’s perimeter scoring.

Atlanta also gets the No. 10 pick due to the trade with Dallas last summer to acquire Young. What will head coach Lloyd Pierce and company do with their first round picks, as well as the second-rounders, to shore up the rest of the roster?

1st Round, No. 8 pick: De’Andre Hunter, Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter would be a jack of all trades option. He is currently a top-5 pick according to our own Jonathan Adams and would provide a long, defensive complement to his Hawks froncourt teammates.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pounder put up averages of 15.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for the national champion Cavaliers. He also tallied 27 points in the overtime victory over Texas Tech, the No. 1 defense in the country, in the NCAA Final.

Per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports, he’s a potential Jimmy Butler or Paul George-esque defender.

Defense is Hunter’s calling card. He was the ACC defensive player of the year and has the tools to guard multiple positions. He has the potential to be an All-Defensive team player at the NBA level much like a Jimmy Butler or Paul George. Some have even compared him to Kawhi Leonard. He can run with guards and has the length to bother bigger players.

Defense is desperately needed for the worst scoring unit in the league last year (119 points allowed per game).

1st Round, No. 10 pick: Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga Bulldogs

A big, sturdy forward with an excellent wingspan, Hachimura looks the part of an ideal NBA power forward. Averaging 19.7 points per game to go with 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists, Hachimura is another Swiss Army knife like Hunter, just bigger at 6-foot-8, 236 pounds.

With John Collins nearly averaging 20 points last season as a 6-foot-10 center, Hachimura will be comfortable at the 4-spot on offense. He’s also improved as a defender during the 2018-19 season, totaling career-bests in steals (1.0) and blocks (0.7) per game.

Combining Hunter as a perimeter defender and Hachimura’s girth on the interior provides a flexible lineup that can play switch defense, but also attack teams in various ways.

2nd Round, No. 35 pick: Mfiondu Kabengele, Florida State Seminoles

2nd Round, No. 41 pick: Justin Robinson, Virginia Tech Hokies

Kabengele is a 6-foot-10 shot-blocking phenom (1.5 blocks per game). He’s a great piece to throw out in situations where Atlanta will need a defensive boost. Meanwhile, Robinson is a pass-first point guard (five assists per game) that can run an offense for Young on the perimeter.