Ayesha Curry, Steph’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, is creating a thriving business through a variety of platforms. Ayesha has her hand in a little bit of everything including cookbooks, television shows, cookware and restaurants. Ayesha and chef Michael Mina own International Smoke with soon-to-be four locations: San Francisco, Houston, Miami and Del Mar (coming soon).

Ayesha and Steph are also the proud parents of three kids: Riley, Ryan and Canon. Ayesha’s comments during an interview on Red Table Talk recently created a bit of controversy. She responded on Instagram noting she is trying to encourage other women who may have similar insecurities.

I am human. It brings me pure joy to speak my mind, be vulnerable at times and to know myself inside and out. Seeing as how it’s mental health awareness month I really want to take the time to encourage everyone to speak their truth regardless of perception, fitting into a mold or offending someone, because it’s YOUR truth. And that’s okay! If what I’m not afraid to say out loud about being a 30yr mama of 3 helps another woman like me feel like they’re not the alone and not the only one with an insecurity (because we ALL have them, don’t play) then that makes all of this hoopla worth it.

1. Ayesha Received Criticism After Noting She Did Not Receive “Male Attention”

Ayesha’s interview with Jada Pickett-Smith on Red Table Talk created headlines as the topics ranged from being married to a celebrity to their relationship. Ayesha opened up about her own insecurities, noting she felt like she did not get the same attention from men that Steph received from the opposite sex.

“I have zero — this sounds weird — but, like, male attention. So then I begin to internalize it and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?’” Ayesha noted, per SF Gate. “I don’t want it, but it would be nice to know that someone’s looking.”

Ayesha opened up about life as the spouse of a celebrity. She noted there are always woman “lurking” but she has no problem interjecting herself into a conversation, per Newsweek.

Obviously, you know the devil is a liar and the ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting. You need to be aware of that. But for me, I honestly hate it. I don’t like when I feel leveled off with someone. It just irks my nerves. And so we had the conversation about it, and he tries really really hard to make sure that if we’re going somewhere, I’m being introduced. I don’t like to have to introduce myself. It irks my nerves. So I try and make that known,” she continued, adding that there “have been a couple of times where I’ve wanted to punch somebody in the face for sure.

2. Ayesha Opened Up About Battling Postpartum Depression That Led to a “Botched” Breast Implant Surgery

During an interview with Working Mother, Ayesha discussed battling postpartum depression after the birth of their second child, Ryan, in 2015. Steph’s wife noted that the postpartum led to a decision to get a “botched boob job.”

“I didn’t realize at the time, but after having Ryan, I was battling a bit of postpartum that lingered for a while,” Ayesha noted to Working Mother. “It came in the form of me being depressed about my body. So I made a rash decision. The intention was just to have them lifted, but I came out with these bigger boobs I didn’t want. I got the most botched boob job on the face of the planet. They’re worse now than they were before. I would never do anything like that again, but I’m an advocate of if something makes you happy, who cares about the judgment?”

3. Steph’s Wife Is Originally From Canada & Has a Jamaican, Chinese, Polish & African-American Heritage

Ayesha was born in Toronto, Canada and has a diverse ethnicity. Ayesha’s mom is Jamaican and Chinese, while her dad is African-American and Polish, per Working Mother.

“Everyone was from a place other than Canada and that’s how you identified yourself, not black or white,” Ayesha explained to Working Mother. “I identified as Jamaican because that’s where my mom came from. In the states I’m simply ‘black.'”

Ayesha noted it can be difficult to explain their family’s nuanced racial identity to their children. She also admitted to Working Mother that it can be hard to feel fully accepted.

It’s also a lesson she’s passing on to her daughters. “They’re fair in complexion, and they’ve said: ‘I’m not black; look at my skin.’ And I said: ‘No, no, no. You’re a black woman. You have melanin. It’s part of who you are. Our descendants are from Africa. This is what that means.’ It’s been a journey teaching them that, and that black comes in many different shades.” It hasn’t always been easy, though. “My own community needs to embrace everyone better. Sometimes I feel like I’m too black for the white community, but I’m not black enough for my own community. That’s a hard thing to carry. That’s why my partnership with CoverGirl was special for me because I felt like I didn’t fit the mold [of a CoverGirl],” she adds. “I’m not in the entertainment industry, in the traditional sense. I’m not thin; I’m 170 pounds on a good day. It’s been a journey for me, and that’s why I want my girls to understand who they are—and to love it.”

4. Ayesha Is the Host & Producer of ABC’s New Show Family Food Fight

Ayesha’s new ABC show Family Food Fight launches in June and Steph’s wife is the producer and host of the show. The show features eight families competing using their own family recipes. The show originally launched in Australia before ABC acquired the rights, per Deadline.

The series features eight families competing against one another using their own recipes to vie for the title of “America’s No. 1 Food Family,” with the winner taking home a $100,000 prize. ABC said the show will “focus on relatable, yet aspirational, home-cooked meals, inspiring budding home cooks across the nation to don their aprons and get into the kitchen together.”

5. Steph & Ayesha Are the Proud Parents of 3 Kids: Riley, Ryan & Canon

The couple has been open about their family life, often giving fans a glimpse of life at home through social media. Their youngest child, Canon, was born on July 2, 2018. Ayesha has embraced her role as a mother and has made it part of her business ventures.

“I have three children, so I’ve had to grow four invisible arms,” Ayesha noted to Motherly. “I’ve definitely learned efficiency through being a parent. It’s helped me in my business tenfold.”

Ayesha can often be seen on social media offering quick recipes aimed at families. The Curry family has a busy schedule but emphasize spending quality time together.