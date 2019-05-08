Steph Curry’s Wife, Ayesha Curry & Kids Featured in Facebook Watch Show

Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, and their three kids, Canon, Ryan and Riley, play a starring role in his new Facebook Watch docu-series “Steph vs. The Game.” The show begins with Steph letting one of their daughters hold onto two of his championship rings on the way to the 2018 championship parade.

From there, Steph’s childhood is featured with his parents, Dell and Sonya Curry. From watching his dad play in the NBA to his mother cheering him on at his youth basketball games, fans get an up-close look at the Curry family.

Less than two weeks after the couple’s new baby, Canon, was born, Steph went to Tahoe to compete in a golf tournament. Steph joked that he was able to get a “hall pass” from his wife. Here is how Facebook describes the first episode of the new series.

In the series’ premiere of Stephen vs The Game, Stephen Curry with the help of his parents and wife Ayesha reflect on his childhood spent with a basketball in-hand. All which has led him and the Warriors to bring a third Championship home to Oakland to cap the 2017-2018 season. Now with some downtime we follow Stephen off the court before preparing to lead the Warriors to another championship.

Steph’s Wife, Ayesha, Shows Off New Tattoo

Ayesha showed off some new ink on Instagram during the playoffs. Ayesha’s new tattoos are a nod to the couple’s three children.

“Mama got new ink! For my unicorn horse riding big girl, my creative free spirited butterfly baby girl and my young wolf. 🐎🦋🐺 Thanks @winterstone,” Ayesha noted on Instagram.

Ayesha Admits That Some “Ladies Will Always Be Lurking, Hoping for Their Moment & Waiting” Around Steph

Ayesha recently spoke with Jada Pickett Smith about what it is like to be married to a celebrity. Jada asked Ayesha how she dealt with “all the women around your man.” Ayesha admitted that is can be challenging, but she has no problem inserting herself into a conversation, per ABC News.

“Stephen is very nice by nature. Everything is always very friendly, sometimes to the point where, ‘I’m a grown woman,’ so, I’ll just insert myself and be like, ‘Hello, how are you doing?’…the ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting. I honestly hate it…But there have been a couple of times, where I’ve wanted to punch somebody in the face for sure,” she said. “He can’t see it coming, I see it from a mile away.

Ayesha has consistently praised Steph’s accomplishments. Ayesha recently took to Instagram to speak about Steph’s new Facebook series.

“I am just so proud of you @stephencurry30 ! Your desire to keep moving the needle and tireless work ethic is inspiring(and sexy). I can’t wait for you all to see “Stephen vs The Game”. It’ll give you a tiny glimpse into his day to day off of the court. Can’t wait for you all to see just why he’s my favorite human in the whole world. You’re truly something special my love,” Ayesha posted.