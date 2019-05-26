Bart Starr: 5 Greatest NFL Career Moments

The American football world lost one of its legends on Sunday, May 26 with the passing of former quarterback Bart Starr. Starr passed away at the age of 85 from an unspecified illness according to a statement by the Green Bay Packers. Fans of the National Football League should always look back on Starr’s career fondly because of all he accomplished. The following are the five greatest moments of his athletic career in no particular order.

Winning the first-ever Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP award

Before the Super Bowl was the Super Bowl it was called the AFL-NFL Championship Game and the contest on Jan. 15, 1967, in Los Angeles pit Starr’s Green Bay Packers against the AFL champion Kansas City Chiefs. Starr led Green Bay to a 35-10 victory in the game, going 16-of-23 for 250 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Starr was named the game’s MVP as he evaded the Kansas City defense while keeping his own defense rested by maintaining control of the game.

Repeating the Same Feats in Super Bowl II

Just a day short of a year later, Starr and his Packers were in a similar position. Green Bay had a chance to defend its title in Miami against the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl II and Starr once again delivered. Starr went 13-for-24 for 202 yards and a touchdown, adding one rushing attempt for 14 yards, as the Packers won 33-14. Starr was once again named the game’s MVP, cementing his place in Green Bay’s franchise and the NFL’s history.

Hall of Fame Induction

Starr was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio in 1977. Starr was inducted with Len Ford, Frank Gifford, Forrest Gregg, Gale Sayers and Bill Willis. Starr started his career in 1956 as the 17th-round selection of the Packers, 200th overall and after more than 24,000 passing yards became one of the greatest quarterbacks and players of his generation.

Winning the 1966 NFL MVP award

The 1966 season was arguably the greatest of Starr’s career. He led the NFL in completion percentage at 62.2 percent, quarterback rating at 105.0, yards per attempt at nine and average yards per attempt at 9.6. Starr was intercepted only three times in 251 attempts, tossing 14 touchdowns and throwing for 2,257 yards. Starr also ran for two touchdowns that season, rushing 21 times for 104 yards. The Packers won 12 out of 14 games that season, ranking fourth in the league in total offensive yards with Starr under center.

Greatest Regular-Season Game

On Oct. 12, 1958, in a home regular season game against the Baltimore Colts, Starr arguably had the greatest single-game performance of his career. Although Green Bay lost the game 24-17, Starr went 26-of-46 for 320 yards and a touchdown pass, rushing for another touchdown as well. Starr would play a total of 196 regular season games during his 16 seasons during which he recorded 152 touchdown passes and a career completion percentage over 57 percent. On the ground, he rushed for over 1,300 yards and another 15 touchdowns on a total of 247 attempts.

Starr’s career was one of the greatest of the 1960s and 1970s and started a legacy of Hall of Fame quarterbacks for Green Bay. American football fans will miss him.