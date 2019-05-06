7 Best Spikeless Golf Shoes for Men: Compare, Buy & Save

When it comes to choosing the right golf shoes, there a couple routes you can go, mainly spiked or spikeless.
While you might get better traction with spiked shoes, spikeless shoes are become very popular thanks to their versatility and convenience. They are basically like regular sneakers so you don’t need to bring a spare pair to the course. So we’ve come up with a list below of the some of the best spikeless golf shoes for men to help make your decision easier.
Take a look below at shoes from some of the top brands in the business like Callaway, Adidas, Puma, and more.
1. Puma Men's Grip Fusion Golf Shoe
Pros:
Cons:
- Fusion Foam provides extra cushioning and shock absorption
- Microfiber synthetic leather upper is comfortable, lightweight yet durable
- Strategically placed "directional lugs" for increased traction and grip
- Some users felt they were too narrow
- Some users said the outer toe area construction wasn't very durable
- Some users feel you should order a half size bigger
Puma’s Grip Fusion Golf Shoes are designed to provide maximum comfort, durability, and, of course, high performance.
Some of the top features include a soft foam dual-density insole for extra cushioning and shock absorption, microfiber synthetic leather lightweight upper, and over 100 strategically placed “directional hexagon lugs” on the rubber sole for excellent traction and grip.
A great shoe for walking the golf course, the Grip Fusions are also waterproof.
Find more Puma Men's Grip Fusion Golf Shoe information and reviews here.
2. Callaway Balboa Vent Golf Shoe
Pros:
Cons:
- Dura-weave mesh upper for maximum support and breathability
- Spikeless outsole with multi-drectional traction control lugs
- Soft EVA midsole for natural feel and comfort
- They aren't waterproof
- Some users said they didn't run true to size
- The white shoe might show dirt easier
The Balboa Vent Golf Shoe from Callaway are all about breathability, comfort, and performance.
It features an Opti-Vent mesh liner, which promotes breathability and heat management so you’ll be cool and dry on the course. It has a soft 5mm EVA sock liner and an Opto-Soft EVA midsole for maximum comfort.
The rubber outsole has multi-drectional lugs which provide excellent traction and grip, making them some of the best spikeless golf shoes for men.
These are the orginal model, but the Callway Balboa Vent 2.0 Golf Shoes are now also available.
Find more Callaway Balboa Vent Golf Shoe information and reviews here.
3. Adidas Adipower S Boost Golf Shoe
Pros:
Cons:
- Soft EVA foam insole provides great comfort and support
- BOOST cushioning, energy return, and shock absorption
- Gripmore outsole technology for better traction
- These are an older model
- Some users felt the shoes were too narrow
- Some users say it is difficult to clean the shoes after use
Despite being an older model, the Adipower S Boost Golf Shoe by adidas has been one of the company’s most popular model over the years.
Not only is the shoe completely water-resistant thanks to its Climaproof protection, the Adipower S features Boost cushioning, making them perfect choice for those who enjoy walking the course.
The Gripmore technology ensures excellent traction and will keep you firmly planted on all of your shots whether in the tee box with your driver or the fairway with your hybrid golf clubs.
And the lightweight shoe has an upper made of stretchable, yet durable, material for extra support and protection. The shoe also comes with a two-year waterproof warranty and 90-day comfort guarantee.
Find more Adidas Adipower S Boost Golf Shoe information and reviews here.
4. Skechers Go Golf Drive 2 Shoe
Pros:
Cons:
- Side perforations provide ventilation for maximum breathability
- Goga Mat Technology insole for extra cushioning
- GOimpulse outsole sensors provide excellent traction
- Some felt the exterior looked a little bulky
- Some users felt the shoe didn't run true to size
- On the pricey side
Skechers unveiled some innovative technology in their Performance Go Golf Drive 2 for some of the best spikeless golf shoes on the market today.
The H2GO Shield waterproof design and moisture-wicking lining keep your feet dry in all weather conditions. The Goga Mat Technology insole offers maximum cushioning so you’re comfortable on the course all day long, while the next generation Resalyte midsole provides comfort and stability.
Other features include a durable rubber traction plate with Softspikes replacement cleats, a smooth faux leather upper, side perforations to keep your foot cool, and a padded collar and tongue.
Find more Skechers Go Golf Drive 2 Shoe information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Ortholite insole provides, while containing moisture wicking and anti-microbial properties
- FantomFit upper is very light but supplies plenty of support
- REVLite foam midsole provides cushioning and comfort
- Some users felt the shoe was too narrow in the toe area
- On the pricey side
- The insole is not removable
New Balance packs a ton of cool, innovative technology in a sleek design in their Minimus SL Golf Shoe.
The shoe, which comes with a 2-year waterproof warranty, is highlighted by a microfiber leather upper that provides excellent support thanks to FantomFit technology. The REVlite midsole supplies lightweight cushioning and shock absorption. The ortholite insole delivers maximum comfort and has anti-microbial and moisture wicking properties.
As for traction, the NDurance rubber outsole provides maximum durability in high wear areas which help extend the lifespan of the shoe.
Take a look at our best golf accessories post for more equipment ideas.
Find more New Balance Minimus SL Comfort Golf Shoe information and reviews here.
6. ECCO Biom Hybrid 3 Gore-Tex Golf Shoe
Pros:
Cons:
- Gore-Tex waterproof technology offers protection from the elements
- Yak leather construction provides durability, comfort, and breathability
- Innovative Tri-Fi-Grip technology promotes stability, support, and durability
- On the pricey side
- Some users felt the shoe didn't run true to size
- Lighter colors might show dirt and stains easier
If you are willing to spend an extra few bucks on a new pair, the Ecco Biom Hybrid 3 Gore-Tex Golf Shoe come highly recommended due to their top-notch technology.
First off, they’re durably constructed of Yak leathers that has excellent ventilation while featuring Gore-Tex waterproof technology so you’ll stay dry in all the elements. The anti-microbial interior sole has Fluidform technology for maximum comfort. And the BOA closure system uses a dial as opposed to the traditional laces so you’ll be sure to get a secure, custom fit.
The rubber outer sole has Ecco’s Tri-Fi-Grip which provides stability and support on every shot while proving to be very durable. The Biom Natural Motion technology is great for those players who like to walk the course as it helps with efficiency.
If you are someone who walks the course, check out post on the best carry golf bags.
Find more ECCO Biom Hybrid 3 Gore-Tex Golf Shoe information and reviews here.
7. Under Armour Tour Tips Knit Golf Shoe
Pros:
Cons:
- Premium knit upper is lightweight and supportive
- UA Rotational Resistance outsole for excellent traction
- UA Storm technology is waterproof and promotes breathability
- On the pricey side
- Only 2 colors available
- Some found they didn't run true to size
The Tour Tips Knit Golf Shoes feature some of Under Armour’s best technology in a stylish design.
UA’s Rotational Resistance outsole provides excellent traction on all surfaces and Storm technology is waterproof (2-year warranty) and promotes maximum breathability.
The shoe itself is lightweight and has a premium knit upper with TPU overlays that help with comfort and support. It also has a cork-covered EVA footbed and a responsive EVA midsole.
Find more Under Armour Tour Tips Knit Golf Shoe information and reviews here.
See Also:
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.