Bourbon War Horse: Meet the Jockey, Owner & Trainer

Like many horses who take part in the likes of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes, Bourbon War has posted a few results which were certainly noteworthy. With that said, he made an impressive debut and is now set to take part in the Preakness Stakes.

The three-year-old horse competed in the Florida Derby but finished fourth behind Maximum Security, Bodexpress and Code of Honor, which left him shy of holding enough points to make the Kentucky Derby. Fortunately, Bourbon War will be in the mix at the Preakness stakes and we’re going to get to know the horse.

According to Equibase, Bourbon War has three starts in 2019, resulting in one victory and one second-place finish. He’s made $148,600 in earnings this year and $202,100 over five starts in his career. Bourbon War’s dam is Tapit and sire is My Conquestadory, who received ratings of 7.99 and 8.22 by Horse Racing Nation.

Bourbon War’s Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Irad Ortiz Jr. is the jockey for Bourbon War, and he’s put together a strong overall career to this point. Of the 11,979 starts he’s made, they’ve resulted in 2,238 wins, 1,979 second-place finishes and 1,799 third-place results, according to America’s Best Racing.

Through the start of 2019, the 26-year-old has taken part in 612 races with 144 victories, 142 second-place finishes and 86 thirds. Over the span of his career, he’s won north of $155.898 million.

Bourbon War’s Owner: Bourbon Lane Stable and Lake Star Stable

Bourbon War is owned by the Bourbon Lane Stable and Lake Star Stable, and they appear to be very new to the horse racing scene. According to America’s Best Racing, the Stable has taken part in just five events ever, posting two first-place finishes and one second.

During an interview with Meredith Daugherty of BloodHorse.com, Bourbon Lane Stable’s owner Jamie Hill explained why they name each of their horses after bourbon.

We actually are small partners in a company called Pinhook Bourbon. Pinhook Bourbon names each release after one of our racehorses. Bourbon Courage has had his own bottle of bourbon. So has Hashtag Bourbon. … Bourbon Resolution is currently on a bottle, and Bourbon War is likely to be on a bottle in the very near future. We love bourbon, and we think bourbon and horses are the most unique Kentucky experiences you can have. So by joining the two, it seemed like a natural fit.

Through the start of the 2019 season, the Bourbon Lane Stable and Lake Star Stable have totaled $148,600 in earnings.

Bourbon War’s Trainer: Mark Hennig

Along with a well-known jockey and intriguing owner, Bourbon War’s trainer is Mark Hennig, who brings plenty of success to the table as well. According to his bio on America’s Best Racing, Hennig worked with two Hall-of-Fame trainers in Jack Van Berg and D. Wayne Lukas before opting to go on his own in 1992.

Hennig’s first victory came on January 1, 1993, and he proceeded to become one of the top-10 earners among trainers during that year. Now many years later, Hennig is working with Bourbon War and although the horse missed on a chance to compete in the Kentucky Derby, the trainer explained the decision to take part in the Preakness.

During an interview with America’s Best Racing, Hennig explained how seeing Code of Honor and Maximum Security run well at the Kentucky Derby made an impact.

“After watching the Derby and seeing Code of Honor and Maximum Security run so well, we just felt like the horse was deserving and worthy of a start in a Triple Crown race,” Hennig said. “And, yeah, we could have run in the Peter Pan and waited around and hope we have a shot in the Belmont. But as we saw in the Derby, things happen that prevent horses from making a race.”

