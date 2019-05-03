Brett Brown went on a life-changing journey in 1987. After leading Boston University to the 1983 NCAA Tournament, he worked as an assistant coach and a sales rep for AT&T until he saved enough money to backpack across New Zealand, Fiji and Australia.

The latter stop wasn’t just beneficial for his coaching career, as he earned his stripes leading the North Melbourne Giants of the National Basketball League to the 1994 title. She was born in September 1967.

He met his wife Anna and started a family during his stay Down Under. He also has three kids named Julia, Lauren and Sam according to the Portland Press Herald.

He’s been married ever since. After over a decade coaching the Giants, Sydney Kings and the Australian national team in the 2000 Olympics, Brown transitioned to the NBA. He assisted Gregg Popovich in San Antonio until 2013 when the Philadelphia 76ers hired him to lead what’s now known as “The Process.”

While the Sixers are in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Raptors this week, it’s been a long journey. In 2015-16, the franchise suffered a historically bad 10-72 campaign.

In the path out of ineptitude, Brown has kept a humorous tone. In March 2017 amidst a 28-54 season, he received a technical foul for walking halfway across the court in a 99-92 loss to the Hawks. Nik Stauskas said that Brown joked that the technical would prevent Anna from getting a new couch due to a potential fine.

This remains one of the few other mentions of Anna Brown. Presumably, Anna and the whole family would be happy if Philadelphia takes the series lead Thursday night in Game 3 versus the Raptors (8 p.m. EST, ESPN).