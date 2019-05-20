Brooks Koepka’s Girlfriend, Jena Sims, Shares Love on Instagram After PGA Championship

It was a big week for Brooks Koepka at the PGA Championship and his girlfriend, Jena Sims, was there to see the whole thing. Koepka was dominant for the entire week and managed to hold off Dustin Johnson during the final round to win his second straight PGA Championship. After the big victory, Sims posted a number of photos from their celebration to her Instagram Story.

“Congrats babe,” Sims noted with a photo of Koepka holding a trophy.

Other photos included members of Koepka’s team as well as the happy couple posing with the trophy. Here is a look at some of the photos Sims posted on Instagram.

Sims is a regular at PGA Tour events and has become recognizable by golf fans. A recent feature from Golf.com revealed that fans often stand in line to get their picture taken with her at tournaments. As for her stress level, Sims noted she does not get too stressed since she has no control over the outcome.

“I really don’t get that stressed [watching Brooks] because I’m not out there swinging a club,” Sims noted to Golf.com. “I’m just enjoying myself. I’m here for him. At this point, he’s so far ahead, I’m just enjoying watching him play.”

Jena Appeared to Get Rejected for a Kiss Before the Final Round of the PGA Championship

Earlier in the day, Sims was part of a viral video after she appeared to go in for a kiss with Koepka only to have the golfer continue to look straight ahead. Koepka was obviously laser-focused on winning another major, but the internet felt bad for Sims who appeared to get rejected.

Things were a lot different after Koepka made the winning putt. Sims finally got the kiss she had been waiting for as the two celebrated Koepka continuing his hot streak on the golf course. Koepka’s PGA Championship win earned him $1.98 million meaning the golfer has earned close to $4 million just at the last two PGA Championships.

Sims has had success in her own right as an actress and model. Additionally, she runs a non-profit called Pageant of Hope and even has a vacation rental in the Bahamas where people can stay. How has Koepka managed to be so successful on the golf course? Sims noted some fans may not realize the amount of time Koepka spends perfecting his craft.

“The biggest thing to me is that people think all pro golfers do is party when they go out to fancy places,” Sims noted to Golf Digest. “But Brooks is so busy. He wakes up and he works out. And on an off week, he goes to practice, and he’s gone all day. When he comes back, we really don’t do much. Maybe we’ll go out to dinner, and that’s about it. We’ll watch TV. I think most people think these guys are just out drinking and all this stuff, but it’s really not like that at all. It couldn’t be further from what actually goes on.”