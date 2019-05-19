Brooks Koepka: Majors Wins, PGA Tour Victories & Career Earnings

The play of Brooks Koepka on the PGA Tour over recent years has been impressive, to put it lightly. The 29-year-old began to hit his stride and has left a mark on the golf world specifically with his play in major events. In turn, it’s led to Koepka picking up multiple majors wins and raking in some huge paydays in the process.

Koepka is surging towards back-to-back victories at the PGA Championship while dominating through three rounds of the 2019 event. Beyond that, he also won back-to-back U.S. Open titles in 2017 and 2018 to help bolster his overall career earnings.

We’re going to take a look at Koepka’s victories in majors, other PGA Tour wins and his career earnings.

Brooks Koepka’s Major Wins Show Dominance in Big Events

Heading into the 2019 PGA Championship, Koepka had won three major championships, each of which came in either 2017 or 2018. While he’s had major success at majors as a whole, it’s been equally impressive that Koepka hasn’t missed a cut at the PGA Championship, U.S. Open, the Masters or The Open Championship since 2013.

As ESPN shows, Koepka’s wins in majors have brought in a massive amount of money over the two-year span. His 2017 win at the U.S. Open paid out $2.16 million, while the two 2018 majors resulted in paydays of $2.16 million again (U.S. Open) and $1.98 million (PGA Championship).

In turn, this means Koepka has brought in $6.3 million from just those three events alone over a two-year span. Beyond that, he also pulled in a second-place finish at the 2019 Masters which was good for $858,667.

Brooks Koepka’s Career Earnings on PGA Tour

When looking specifically at the PGA Tour, Koepka’s surge of strong play in recent years has helped him jump up on the all-time money list. According to PGATour.com, Koepka sits with a total of more than $24.58 million in career earnings prior to the 2019 PGA Championship. This leaves him ranked at No. 54 overall, with another potential big payday coming.

If Koepka takes down this year’s PGA Championship, it would add another $1.98 million to his career earnings, as PGA.com revealed. Based on Koepka’s soon-to-be 10 finishes in the top-10 of major events, along with six other top-25 finishes, there’s no question that a good chunk of his career earnings come from high-profile tournaments.

Koepka’s earnings for the 2019 season would jump to just under $6 million with a win at the PGA Championship, as PGATour.com shows. This puts him within striking distance of a strong 2018 campaign when he won north of $7.09 million and 2017 when he made more than $5.712 million.

